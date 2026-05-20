HAMMONTON, N.J., May 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Service First Information Solutions, LLC (Service 1st), a leading provider of credit reporting and verification solutions for the mortgage industry, announced today that Lisa Binkley, Chief Operations Officer, has been named a Women of Mortgage Tech award winner by Mortgage Women Magazine for 2026. The award recognizes individuals shaping the future of mortgage technology through innovation, leadership and meaningful industry impact.



Image caption: Mortgage Women Magazine Women of Tech Award winner Lisa Binkley.

Binkley brings decades of experience in mortgage operations and technology to her role, with a career defined by developing and implementing solutions that transform how income, employment and tax data are validated across the mortgage lifecycle.

Under Binkley’s leadership, Service 1st and National Credit-reporting System, Inc. (NCS) have modernized verification workflows by combining automation with expert oversight, reducing processing times from approximately 30 minutes to as little as seven minutes while improving data accuracy and consistency.

Binkley’s approach emphasizes a “human in the loop” model, ensuring that automated systems are paired with expert review to maintain compliance, quality and trust. This balanced approach has helped lenders scale operations while navigating evolving regulatory and fraud prevention requirements.

Beyond her operational and technical contributions, Binkley is actively engaged in industry initiatives, including MISMO and MBA’s mPower, where she contributes to advancing standards, collaboration and leadership development across the mortgage ecosystem.

“This award reflects Lisa’s deep expertise and commitment to building technology that delivers both operational efficiency and consumer protection,” said Curtis Knuth, CEO of Service 1st. “Her leadership continues to shape how lenders approach verification, compliance and automation in an increasingly complex environment. This award is well deserved, indeed.”

For the full list of 2026 recipients, visit Mortgage Women Magazine’s website.

ABOUT SERVICE FIRST INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, LLC:

Service First Information Solutions, LLC (Service 1st) delivers integrated, technology-driven verification tools designed to help mortgage lenders streamline workflows, reduce friction in the loan process and support faster, more informed lending decisions. Service 1st is affiliated with National Credit-reporting System, Inc. (NCS), a long-standing provider of credit information and verification services. To learn more, visit https://www.srv1st.com or call 866-606-5952.

X: @S1NCSTRV #MortgageTechnology #LoanProcessing #VerificationSolutions @mortgagewomen

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Service 1st

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Service 1st Information Services