LAKE ZURICH, Ill., May 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (DMI), a leading mortgage subservicing company, today announced a partnership with SESLOC Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving central and coastal California communities. Under the agreement, DMI will subservice SESLOC’s mortgage loan portfolio, supporting the credit union’s expansion into government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) lending and servicing, allowing it to scale mortgage operations efficiently while preserving superior member service.



SESLOC has traditionally operated as a portfolio lender and servicer, retaining all its loans. As its GSE loan portfolio grew and regulatory demands tightened, the credit union sought a partner that could meet compliance requirements and elevate the member experience. After an extensive search, SESLOC chose DMI for its best-in-class technology, robust reporting capabilities, and member-focused service. SESLOC members now have convenient access to detailed mortgage information, streamlined online account management, and tools that enrich their experience.

“Partnering with a subservicer was the most efficient way for us to become a GSE seller/servicer while continuing to prioritize the member experience,” said Barbara Hugie, Vice President of Mortgage Operations at SESLOC Credit Union. “Dovenmuehle’s agility and deep expertise made the technical transition seamless and helped our members navigate a new servicing environment from day one.”

“By leveraging our integrated servicing platform, SESLOC can deliver a seamless digital experience to its members while meeting the rigorous oversight standards of the GSEs,” said Matt Budy, Senior Vice President at Dovenmuehle Mortgage. “Our team acts as an extension of the credit union, managing the operational heavy lifting so SESLOC can stay focused on building relationships and supporting its community.”

About SESLOC Credit Union

Founded in 1942, SESLOC is a not-for-profit financial institution providing personal and business banking, commercial lending and investment services in central and coastal California. With assets of $1.14 billion, their 180 employees serve 55,000 members at six full-service branch locations and via upgraded digital and remote banking platforms. Committed to improving the financial well-being of its members and community, SESLOC offers affordable and inclusive products, services and education programs to help build financial stability. They accept ITINs. For more information, please visit www.sesloc.org.

About Dovenmuehle

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com/.

