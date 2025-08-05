PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simple Electric is proud to be restoring safety and peace of mind to a 55+ Community. The neighborhood was recently left in disrepair due to contractor negligence. Unethical work created dangerous conditions and left residents facing major repairs.



The 14-unit complex is home to seniors living on fixed incomes. They were left with serious code violations and 11 red-tagged units following substandard electrical work. Facing an estimated repair cost of over $30,000 and one quote over $60,000. The community was left in an overwhelming and urgent crisis.

That’s when Simple Electric stepped in.

“We couldn’t stand by and do nothing,” said Todd Peterson, owner of Simple Electric. “These residents deserve better. They’ve already been taken advantage of. So, we wanted to be part of the solution.”

Simple Electric is donating 100% of its labor and services to bring these homes back up to code. Additionally, the licensed electrical engineer is donating his time and expertise. Our electrical supplier has committed to donating materials for the new service upgrades that are required.

“We have so many wonderful people willing to help,” said Todd. “This isn’t just about fixing wires. It’s about restoring trust and dignity.”

Work is already underway, and the community’s response has been overwhelmingly grateful. Simple Electric hopes this project not only restores homes but also sets an example of what it means to serve with integrity.

