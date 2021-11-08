LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the release of Nexus Bilingual™, a new feature that makes the loan process more accessible to prospective homebuyers who prefer to communicate in Spanish by gathering initial loan information in Spanish.

According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) 2019 report on Hispanic Lending, more than 470,000 Hispanic people became homeowners in 2019. Nexus Bilingual helps lenders better serve America’s expanding Hispanic homebuyer market with tools that generate borrower confidence and help overcome language barriers. While not a full loan application, Nexus Bilingual makes kickstarting the loan process more accessible to prospective homebuyers by providing them with a Spanish-language purchase or refinance loan inquiry form option.

“At SimpleNexus, we believe the homeownership dream should be more accessible to everyone,” said SimpleNexus Founder Matt Hansen. “Nexus Bilingual has been a high-priority project of our newly formed skunkworks team and is based on direct market input. It’s been personally satisfying to lead the development of a feature that now enables our lender partners to overcome language barriers, increase user confidence and connect with Spanish-speaking borrowers as they embark on the homeownership journey.”

A convenient desktop and mobile-responsive experience, Nexus Bilingual enables prospective borrowers to initiate purchase and refinance mortgage loan inquiries in Spanish. When prospective borrowers submit a Spanish-language loan inquiry, Nexus Bilingual informs them that a member of their lender’s Spanish-speaking staff will reach out to help them complete the process in English and educate them on next steps.

For more information about the Nexus Bilingual functionality, contact sales@simplenexus.com.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

Founded in 2011, SimpleNexus is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. Lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate partners, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, SimpleNexus has been recognized as one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators.

