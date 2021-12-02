LEHI, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced it earned the number 292 spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year.

The homeownership platform’s “from anywhere” functionality and ability to support a modern home lending experience from point-of-thought to post-close were the primary catalysts behind its 433% revenue growth.

“SimpleNexus’ commitment to providing its mortgage lender customers with a measurable return on investment by way of reducing turn times, generating referral partnerships and increasing loan application submissions has rapidly enlarged our footprint in the housing industry,” said SimpleNexus Chief Executive Officer Cathleen Schreiner Gates. “We are honored to be recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 alongside other world-class companies who are making waves in their respective industries.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

SimpleNexus has made multiple consecutive appearances on the Technology Fast 500™, having ranked 143 on the list in 2020, and 102 in 2019.

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

About SimpleNexus

Founded in 2011, SimpleNexus is an award-winning developer of mobile-first technology for the modern mortgage lender. Lenders depend on our namesake homeownership platform to unite the people, systems and stages of the mortgage process into a seamless, end-to-end solution that spans engagement, origination, closing and business intelligence. By helping lenders manage their teams and stay connected with borrowers and real estate partners, we deliver a measurable return on investment in the form of reduced turn times, increased loan application submissions and more referral business. For more information, visit https://www.simplenexus.com/ or follow @SimpleNexus.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus @Deloitte #DeloitteFast500 #mortgage

News Source: SimpleNexus