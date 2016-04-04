PROVO, Utah, April 4, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simplifile, a provider of collaborative technology for lenders, settlement agents and counties, announced it was one of seven recipients of the 2016 Innovations Award from mortgage technology advocacy group PROGRESS in Lending. The company was honored for its Collaboration and Post Closing solutions during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 3 in conjunction with the Mortgage Bankers Association’s National Technology in Mortgage Banking Conference & Expo.

The Simplifile Collaboration tool enables mortgage lenders to collaborate with settlement agents in real time through one location. Through the Simplifile portal, lenders can share, receive and validate documents data and collaborate on fee data, documents and transaction details – all while gaining visibility into settlement agent processes. The Simplifile Post Closing solution takes collaboration between lenders and settlement agents one step further by providing both parties the ability to access and share post-closing information and status updates on recorded documents and data in a centralized location.

“The CFPB’s TRID rule has dramatically changed the roles for both lenders and settlement agents in the closing process and re-emphasized the CFPB’s mission to protect the consumer in the mortgage transaction,” said Paul Clifford, president of Simplifile. “Our Collaboration and Post Closing solutions were designed to address the challenges TRID has created and enable lenders and settlement agents to provide consumers with the best possible service. To have our efforts recognized by our industry peers is truly an honor.”

PROGRESS in Lending’s Innovations Award recognizes the top mortgage technology innovations over the previous 12 months. Nominations are scored on a weighted scale that takes into account the innovation’s overall industry significance, originality, positive impact on the industry, efficiencies and hard cost/time savings.

About Simplifile:

Simplifile is a rapidly-growing, online service that connects lenders, settlement agents, and counties. Since 2000, Simplifile has grown the nation’s largest e-recording network, which has transformed the title and real estate industry. From e-recording to document sharing, collaboration, and post closing, Simplifile offers an array of services in one place to help users securely record, share, and track documents, data, and fees with ease.

To learn more, visit http://simplifile.com or call 800-460-5657.

