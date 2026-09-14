BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 14, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In advance of National Postdoc Appreciation Week, the National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) introduced the six members of its Class of 2027 IMPACT Fellowship Program (IMPACT). The sixth IMPACT cohort consists of postdoctoral scholars from a diverse range of backgrounds and research disciplines who will engage in a 16-month program designed to provide comprehensive personal and professional development.



Image caption: National Postdoctoral Association (NPA).

Founded in 2021, IMPACT offers postdoctoral scholars from underrepresented communities a variety of resources to leverage their existing strengths, acquire new skills, build and maintain meaningful networks and connections, identify opportunities, and navigate their career trajectories with confidence. Scholars are selected both for their expressions of needs for resources and exceptional promise to further blossom as leaders in an intensive, peer-driven environment.

As a key component of the program, Fellows develop individual IMPACT projects using skills and resources developed or enhanced during their time in the program. The projects target specific communities of importance to the Fellows with creative initiatives – from innovative science programs in urban K-12 schools to academic partnerships with native American communities to advance understanding of disease – that yield sustainable, positive, replicable benefits for years to come.

“Each year, I’m amazed at the caliber of scholars joining our IMPACT program to learn, connect, and give back to us all through their leadership,” commented Thomas P. Kimbis, J.D., executive director and chief executive officer of the NPA. “This cohort is no exception. I’m thrilled to welcome them to the growing ranks of IMPACT fellows and alumni.”

“The IMPACT program is an outstanding vehicle to build critical skills and instill confidence that helps create a new generation of exceptional leaders– not only in science and research but across our whole society,” said Andrea Pereyra, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the NPA board of directors.

NPA IMPACT Fellows, class of 2027:

Jyotsna Godavarthi, PhD, UTHealth Houston

Alexandra Kuvaeva, PhD, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

Jaya Nepal, PhD, The Pennsylvania State University

Shefali Rai, PhD, University of California San Diego

Shruti Tophkhane, PhD, University of Minnesota

Yabo Vidogbena, PhD, University of Pennsylvania

The NPA thanks its generous IMPACT sponsors, including NYU Langone Health, Gallagher Insurance, and the Dana Foundation. The NPA is actively seeking additional sponsors to support advancement in underrepresented scholarly communities through programs such as IMPACT. Academic institutions, companies, and nonprofit funders interested in engaging with the NPA can learn more about current sponsorship opportunities at: https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/store/ListProducts.aspx?catid=839646.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL POSTDOCTORAL ASSOCIATION:

The NPA is a national charitable and educational nonprofit association headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, that seeks to improve the postdoctoral experience by supporting a culture of inclusive connection. Learn more at https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

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Amy Wilson

Office & Marketing Manager, National Postdoctoral Association

+1-301-984-4800

awilson@nationalpostdoc.org

News Source: National Postdoctoral Association