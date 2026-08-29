NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 29 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SnapFresh, a cordless power tool brand focused on making DIY easier for modern homeowners and creators, has introduced its new 20V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower, designed to deliver powerful performance and greater convenience for everyday outdoor cleanup.



Image caption: SnapFresh Introduces Its New 20V Brushless Leaf Blower, Bringing More Power and Ease to Everyday Outdoor Cleanup.

Featuring a high-performance brushless motor, the new blower delivers up to 685 CFM of airflow and air speeds of up to 180 MPH, providing the power needed to clear leaves, grass clippings, dust, light snow, and other outdoor debris from lawns, driveways, patios, sidewalks, and garages.

Powered by a 20V 5.0Ah lithium-ion battery, the cordless design gives users the freedom to move around without gas, oil, or power cords. The blower also features stepless speed control and a Turbo Mode, allowing users to easily adjust airflow for different cleaning tasks and increase power when needed.

The new product reflects SnapFresh’s continued focus on developing practical cordless tools that combine strong performance with simple, user-friendly operation. Its lightweight and cordless design makes seasonal yard cleanup easier while giving homeowners more flexibility in maintaining their outdoor spaces.

As part of SnapFresh’s growing 20V cordless platform, the new leaf blower is designed to work within the brand’s broader battery-powered tool ecosystem, helping users build a more convenient and versatile collection of tools for home improvement and outdoor maintenance.

Built around SnapFresh’s brand philosophy, “DIY with Ease,” the new 20V Brushless Leaf Blower represents the company’s continued commitment to creating reliable, convenient, and easy-to-use cordless tools for modern homeowners.

About SnapFresh

SnapFresh is a cordless power tool brand dedicated to making DIY easier for modern homeowners and creators. With a focus on innovation, usability, and customer experience, SnapFresh develops practical tool solutions that help users complete home improvement, repair, and outdoor projects with greater convenience and confidence.

Company Name: NINGBO WINBAY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

Contact Person: Ricky Li

Email: ricky@snapfreshtools.com

Country: China

Official Website: https://snapfreshtools.com

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/snapfresh

Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/c/brand/snap-fresh

News Source: Ningbo Winbay Technology Co., Ltd.