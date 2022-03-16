FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Southwestern Investment Group (SWIG), an independent wealth management company and one of the nation’s fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisers, today announced the 20th anniversary of its founding.

The firm was founded on March 16, 2002, with the mission to become the wealth advisory firm of choice for clients and its own advisors. Today, the firm has approximately $5.8 billion in AUM and employs 44 advisor teams responsible for serving more than 13,000 clients nationwide from its offices in Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Iowa, and Nebraska.

“We’re excited to celebrate this important milestone for the firm, and I want to thank all our wonderful employees and clients for making this a reality,” said Jeff Dobyns, founder and CEO of SWIG. “As a firm that is majority owned by our advisors, our business model is based on always doing the right thing for all the firm’s stakeholders. Our firm believes in a strong culture of independence and entrepreneurial spirit. Our interests are fully aligned with the clients we serve.”

“The 20th anniversary comes on the heels of some important developments for the firm which we believe will position us strongly for many years to come,” continued Dobyns. “Next up will be a rebrand later this year which will serve to codify and enhance our positioning going forward.”

SWIG sits in the top 25% in Raymond James branch firm peer rankings (1,871 firms) in terms of Total Assets (#2) and Annual Revenue (#2). Individual advisors have consistently been recognized by Raymond James as members of the Chairman’s Council (every year since 2008), the Leaders Council, and the Executive Council. In addition, advisors have been designated top Best-In-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes. SWIG was also recognized as one of the Tennessean Top Workplaces (2020, 2021). The firm experienced strong growth in AUM of approximately 34% year over year from end of 2020 to end of 2021.

About Southwestern Investment Group

Southwestern Investment Group was established in 2002 and oversees approximately $5.8 billion in client assets as of the end of December 2021. Southwestern Investment Group uses sensible, sound, and conservative investment strategies and holistic service to help enhance and help protect your wealth. For more information, visit https://www.swinvestmentgroup.com/.

Investment advisory services offered through Southwestern Investment Advisory Services, Inc., an independent registered investment adviser. Southwestern Investment Group is not a registered broker dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Representatives may not be registered to offer securities and advisory services in all states. Any opinions are those of Southwestern Investment Group and not necessarily those of Raymond James.

Southwestern Investment Group’s main offices are located at 801 Crescent Centre Drive, Suite 600, Franklin, TN, 37067, and can be reached at (615) 861-6100.

Raymond James’ council membership is based on prior fiscal year production. Re-qualification is required annually.

:: Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors (2021)

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 32,725 nominations, more than 5,000 advisors received the award. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors for more info.

:: Tennessean Top Workplaces (2020, 2021)

More than 1,000 companies were invited to participate, 90 were recognized as one of the Tennessean Top Places to work. The Tennessean welcomed anyone to nominate an organization and partnered with Energage, who also reached out to companies. Any employer was eligible, as long as it had at least 5 employees in Middle Tennessee. Employees could be public, private, nonprofit or governmental. Once employers were nominated, employees were asked to fill out an online questionnaire that gave more information about the companies they worked for. Information gathered included issues relating to workplace culture, including Alignment, Connection, Effectiveness, Engagement, Leadership, and the Basics, including pay, benefits, flexibility, training, and expectations. Employers were then ranked among groups of similar size to most accurately compare results, with those that scored high being recognized. Neither Energage nor the Tennessean is affiliated with Raymond James.

These rankings may not be representative of any one client’s experience, are not an endorsement, and are not indicative of an advisor’s future performance. No fee is paid in exchange for these awards/rankings.

