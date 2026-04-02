DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As healthcare costs continue to rise and many individuals reconsider their insurance options, Spodak Dental Group is offering a simple, transparent solution for maintaining dental health without the burden of traditional insurance. This is particularly helpful for those affected by increasing Affordable Care Act (ACA) premiums.



Image caption: Spodak Dental Group.

The SDG Plan, Spodak Dental Group’s in-office membership program, is designed for individuals and families seeking quality dental care at a predictable, affordable price. For just $31 per month for adults, members receive comprehensive preventive care and exclusive discounts on additional treatments, all without the complexities, limitations, or unexpected costs often associated with traditional dental insurance.

“At Spodak Dental Group, we understand that many people are making difficult financial decisions when it comes to healthcare,” Erika Pusillo, Spodak Dental Group CEO. “The SDG Plan was created to remove barriers to care and provide a straightforward, stress-free alternative that puts patients first.”

The Spodak Dental Group team knows that dental treatment can be expensive, and their goal is to help their family of patients keep their teeth for a lifetime, all while finding comfortable solutions for helping them fit any recommended dental treatment into their financial lifestyle. This is why the SDG Plan was created.

The SDG Membership Plan is not insurance, it’s better. Enrollees can expect to receive more benefits than limitations, and includes:

Low monthly cost of $31 for adults

Coverage for essential preventive services

Significant savings on additional dental treatments

No deductibles, no waiting periods, and no annual maximums

No claims, approvals, or insurance paperwork

With more individuals opting out of traditional insurance plans due to rising premiums, the SDG Plan offers a practical and accessible way to maintain oral health without compromise.

Spodak Dental Group remains committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care while adapting to the evolving needs of the community.

Patients ready to take control of their dental care are encouraged to enroll in the SDG Plan today and experience the benefits of affordable, hassle-free dentistry.

Call/text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information and to sign up.

The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group