DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The recent news of SmileDirectClub’s bankruptcy has stranded current patients of their more than 2 million users without answers, aligners, and possibly still unhealthy and misaligned teeth. The Spodak Dental Group (SDG) team would like to help. If you are a SmileDirectClub patient and are not sure where to turn to next, SDG has some recommendations.



Image caption: Spodak Dental Group.

“The reason a person enrolls in orthodontic treatment is to achieve the health and function to maintain their teeth for a lifetime and the smile of their dreams. Not only do patients have to commit to months of treatment, it is also an added lifestyle expense,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “What makes it all worth it is the patient enjoying their smile at the end of their orthodontic journey. So for all those SmileDirectClub patients who now don’t have the straight and healthy smile they signed up – and paid – for, it’s unfair. This is why my team has decided to step up to help serve.”

SDG is offering complimentary smile assessments to any patient currently still in treatment OR dissatisfied with their results from SmileDirectClub. A no cost digital scan will be offered to determine the current oral health state of each patient and if there is the need for continued orthodontic treatment. If not, the team will provide night time retainers at a discounted rate. These retainers are essential for maintaining the proper alignment of the patient’s teeth, as teeth continue to shift with time and use.

If additional orthodontic treatment is recommended, either to fix an issue with SmileDirectClub’s treatment plan or to continue treatment, the SDG team will offer the Invisalign treatment method with a $1,000 discount.

Invisalign is the comfortable, safe and effective option for straightening teeth using custom, clear aligners. SDG is the only general dental office to earn the prestigious VIP: Diamond Plus status in Palm Beach, Broward and Martin Counties, meaning they have the experience to help their patients at the highest level possible.

The team urges all SmileDirectClub patients to at least schedule a consultation, so that any changes to their smile from the use of SmileDirectClub aligners can be expertly and properly assessed from a trained provider.

About The Spodak Dental Group:

The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation appointment.

