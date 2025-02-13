NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — StarKnightMT, a leading UTV accessories brand, proudly announces its title sponsorship of UTV Offroad Adventures to expand brand exposure and engage with the off-road community. This partnership reflects StarKnightMT’s commitment to providing high-quality gear for adventure seekers. As the brand’s slogan says: “Your trail, your gear.”



To celebrate this sponsorship, StarKnightMT is offering customers 15 percent off when they use code UOA15 at checkout.

Featured products include:

UTV Windshields: These UTV windshields are ideal for off-road adventures. They protect riders from wind, debris and other weather elements. From front rear, tint and folding to flip up and vented windshields, riders have a wide selection from which to choose.

Soft Cab Enclosures: Easy to install and closely fit to the UTV body makes these softy cab enclosures a top pick for wind, rain, sand and dust protection. Overall, they add to driving stability and keep interiors dry and clean.

Seat Covers: UTV seats stay in top shape with these water-resistant covers that keep UTV seats dry and add a nice touch of comfort and style too.

UTV Doors: Customers can choose from a range of UTV door panels in different materials and designs.

Can-Am Accessories: This super selection of Can-Am accessories will get riders fired up for an exciting off-road adventure.

Polaris Accessories: From rugged bumpers to flip windshields, these Polaris accessories are designed to make these off-road, all-stars perform at the top of their game.

CFMOTO Accessories: For both work and play, CFMOTO accessories give riders dependability combined with practical features. These add-on quality upgrades ensure riders are ready for whatever comes their way.

About StarKnightMT:

Founded in 2017, StarKnightMT is committed to providing the most reliable UTV aftermarket accessories and parts. It offers solid technical support, innovative products, best prices and warranties.

About UTV Offroad Adventures:

UTV Offroad Adventures offers offroad trips throughout the year for seasoned off-road enthusiasts as well as those eager to dive into the adrenaline-pumping world of UTV and SXS exploration.

StarKnightMT: https://www.starknightmt.com/

Offroad Adventures: https://utvoffroadadventures.com/

Image link for media: https://WWW.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-0213-s2p-utv-offroad-300dpi.jpg

Image Caption: StarKnightMT is one of the title sponsors of UTV Offroad Adventures.

News Source: StarKnightMT