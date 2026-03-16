FREMONT, Neb., March 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Street Media Group is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Victor Outdoor, significantly expanding its out-of-home footprint across central and eastern Nebraska, including the Omaha DMA.



Image caption: Street Media Group forms partnership with Victor Outdoor to offer high advertising exposure across Nebraska.

Victor Outdoor’s growing portfolio includes 27 digital billboards and over 60 static faces strategically positioned throughout key Nebraska markets such as Kearney, Grand Island, and the greater Omaha region. This collaboration brings together two forward-thinking outdoor media companies to deliver enhanced scale, premium inventory access, and simplified buying opportunities for brands and agencies.

Through this partnership, Street Media Group will align with Victor Outdoor’s high-visibility assets across major commuter corridors, retail hubs, and regional highways offering advertisers expanded access to both dynamic digital messaging and impactful long-term static placements.

“Victor Outdoor has built an impressive and rapidly growing network across Nebraska,” said Troy Hammond, Chief Operating Officer with Street Media Group. “Their strong presence in the Omaha DMA and surrounding central markets perfectly complements our strategic growth initiatives. Together, we’re creating new opportunities for advertisers to reach audiences across urban and regional communities with greater efficiency and impact.”

The addition of 27 digital units strengthens Street Media Group’s ability to provide flexible, time-sensitive messaging with high-frequency exposure, while the 60+ static faces offer sustained brand presence in key regional corridors. The combined inventory enhances regional dominance and allows advertisers to execute multi-market campaigns with seamless coordination.

This partnership reflects Street Media Group’s continued commitment to expanding premium digital inventory while building strong alliances with respected regional operators.

ABOUT STREET MEDIA GROUP

Street Media Group is an established leader in the out-of-home advertising industry, known for its strategically located inventory and commitment to impeccable service. The company specializes in providing top-of-mind awareness solutions through premium billboard locations and innovative digital advertising options.

Learn more about the company at: https://streetmediagroup.com/.

Learn more about this new line of inventory: https://streetmediagroup.com/street-media-group-victor-outdoor-partnership/

For more information about advertising opportunities, please contact sales@streetmediagroup.com.

ABOUT VICTOR OUTDOOR

Victor Outdoor is an out-of-home advertising company serving central and eastern Nebraska with a growing portfolio of digital and static billboards. With coverage spanning Kearney, Grand Island, and the Omaha DMA, Victor Outdoor provides high-visibility advertising solutions across key Nebraska markets.

LOGO link for media: https://streetmediagroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/SMG-Victor-1.webp

News Source: Street Media Group