MANDEVILLE, La., Feb. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sunpro Solar, a leading provider of residential solar energy and battery storage in the United States, announced that it is expanding to Iowa as the fifth state in the company’s footprint in the Midwest; bringing affordable solar and creating renewable energy jobs. Starting in Des Moines, Sunpro Solar will then expand solar energy offerings across the state of Iowa to Cedar Rapids and Iowa City in order to help satisfy the demand for lower electricity bills.

“In order to provide a first-class customer experience, we must continue to expand the ways homeowners can power their homes and save money on energy bills,” said Sunpro Solar CEO and Founder, Marc Jones. “Solar in the Midwest is exciting because it gives customers the assuredness that they now have a choice to partner with companies like us that will help make a difference in their communities.”

Sunpro Solar will provide residents in Iowa the ability to purchase their solar energy systems and home battery storage as well as upgrade their home’s energy efficiency. Sunpro Solar will also help Iowa customers navigate federal, state and utility incentives and tax credits. For more information about opportunities and incentives for Iowa solar customers, schedule an appointment with a Sunpro Solar Specialist about going solar in Iowa. Learn more: https://www.gosunpro.com/location/iowa/iowa-solar-company/.

“In Iowa, people are paying so much money to utilities for electricity,” said Gregg Murphy, Sunpro Solar’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We have the opportunity to serve people across Iowa with a more affordable option that gives them peace-of-mind from rising costs.”

Switching to solar in Iowa is now easier with Sunpro Solar’s simple and affordable approach along with incentives such as solar easement laws, renewable energy property tax exemptions, sales tax exemptions from the state of Iowa, net metering programs and the Federal Solar Tax Credit.

To serve more customers, Sunpro Solar expects to create a significant number of new jobs in communities in Iowa. Sunpro Solar plans to hire sales consultants, installation teams, and administrative support positions for its new offices in Iowa. Candidates interested in employment opportunities can visit www.gosunpro.com/careers.

About Sunpro Solar:

Sunpro Solar is a leading residential solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in 2020. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar is headquartered in Louisiana and has operational facilities in 18 states. For more information, visit http://www.gosunpro.com/.

