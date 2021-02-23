MANDEVILLE, La., Feb. 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sunpro Solar, a leading provider of home solar energy in the U.S., is expanding its services in Illinois to the greater Chicago area. The company’s ongoing expansion strategy throughout Illinois creates more opportunity for economic growth and energy independence.

“There has never been a better time for Chicago residents to generate their own electricity and experience relief from rising electricity costs,” said Sunpro Solar Founder and CEO, Marc Jones. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the clean energy movement in Illinois by creating new jobs and a cleaner future for the city of Chicago.”

For residents in Chicago and the surrounding metro area, Sunpro Solar will be able to help them purchase solar energy systems, battery backup systems and enhance their savings with energy efficiency upgrades. As a new Sunpro Solar location, Chicago customers will be eligible for state and utility programs as well as the federal solar investment tax credit.

“With recent changes to the solar rebates in Illinois, we are excited to bring customers new solar offerings that will allow them to own their solar energy systems and take full advantage of the tax and cost-savings benefits,” said Gregg Murphy, Sunpro Solar’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The company’s expansion to Chicago creates economic opportunities and brings local jobs to Chicago that will support the solar energy workplace.”

When residents living in and around Chicago switch to solar, there are significant opportunities to claim statewide solar incentives, participate in net metering and take advantage of property tax exemptions. For more information about opportunities and incentives for Chicago, Illinois homeowners are welcome to schedule an appointment with a Sunpro Solar Specialist in Chicago.

Through the end of the year, Sunpro Solar expects to build teams and create a significant number of new jobs for the metro area of Chicago and elsewhere in Illinois. Candidates interested in employment opportunities can visit http://www.gosunpro.com/careers.

About Sunpro Solar:

Sunpro Solar is a leading residential solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in July 2020. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar is headquartered in Louisiana and has operational facilities in 17 states. For more information, visit http://www.gosunpro.com/.

