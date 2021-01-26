PHOENIX, Ariz. and MANDEVILLE, La., Jan. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sunpro Solar, a leading provider of residential solar energy and battery storage in the U.S., announced its most recent expansion to Arizona. With services beginning in the greater Phoenix area, the company’s expansion to the state of Arizona will help satisfy the demand for lower electricity bills and will create more renewable energy jobs.

“With the nation’s enthusiasm toward clean energy, we are pleased to bring affordable solar to Arizona,” said Sunpro Solar Founder and CEO, Marc Jones. “We continue to invest in the areas that support a high demand for renewable energy and we look forward to providing best-in-class customer service to Arizona homeowners as they reduce their electricity bills.”

Sunpro Solar will provide a way for homeowners in Arizona to purchase solar energy systems, to invest in battery backup systems and to enhance their savings with energy efficiency upgrades. Arizona customers will be eligible for state and utility rebate programs as well as the federal solar investment tax credit.

“From Phoenix to Tucson, Flagstaff and even Sedona, we provide solar service to the entire state of Arizona, and we serve it well,” said Gregg Murphy, Sunpro Solar’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re excited to offer residents a better quality solar installation option and create job opportunities statewide.”

Arizona residents currently pay some of the highest electricity prices in the United States. For that reason, Arizona is a promising market for rooftop solar which will allow homeowners to take advantage of a more cost-effective home energy alternative. For more information about opportunities and incentives for Arizona solar customers, schedule an appointment with a Sunpro Solar Specialist about going solar in Arizona.

Learn more: https://www.gosunpro.com/location/arizona/solar-panels-arizona/

Sunpro Solar’s plans for continued expansion in cities across Arizona further reinforce the commitment to building teams and creating jobs in the state. Candidates interested in employment opportunities can visit http://www.gosunpro.com/careers.

About Sunpro Solar:

Sunpro Solar is a leading residential solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was named 5th largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in July 2020. An Inc. 500 company, Sunpro Solar continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. Sunpro Solar is headquartered in Louisiana and has operational facilities in 17 states. For more information, visit http://www.gosunpro.com/.

