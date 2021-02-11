ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, announced its integration with digital lending platform Blend.

The integration leverages bi-directional data syncing between Surefire CRM and Blend’s point of sale (POS) platform, enabling the systems to automatically prefill loan applications with borrower contact information and execute automated workflows tailored to where clients are in the loan journey. When combined, the technologies automate Surefire CRM’s workflows and award-winning content to loan applicants, resulting in improved loan application completion rates and borrower satisfaction.

“Data indicates that only 63% of mortgage loan applications started are fully completed,” said Top of Mind EVP of Sales Nick Belenky. “A premium lending POS like Blend can increase that number, and when paired with Surefire CRM, elevate it substantially. From the moment a borrower begins a loan application, Surefire CRM helps usher them on their journey to homeownership.”

To remove redundancy from the loan application process, Surefire CRM syncs its contact information with Blend so prospects receive the white-glove service of an intelligently prefilled loan application. Likewise, the integration helps loan teams keep applications on track with minimal effort through automated borrower outreach tailored to each application stage and notifications that suggest loan team intervention when an application has stalled.

“The benefits of Blend’s digital lending platform, which improves borrower satisfaction and expedites origination times by streamlining the lending experience, are amplified when paired with Top of Mind’s Surefire CRM,” said Blend Head of Business Development, Brian Martin. “Prefilling loan applications with known borrower information has been shown to bolster lenders’ Net Promoter Score (NPS). Combined with in-process automation that facilitates application completion, Blend’s partnership with Top of Mind positions lenders to deliver a white-glove experience.”

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks ( https://www.topofmind.com ) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

About Blend:

Blend helps lenders streamline the customer journey for any banking product from application to close. Its Digital Lending Platform is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 285 other leading financial institutions to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen customer relationships. The company enables customers to process more than $4 billion in mortgages and consumer loans per day, helping millions of consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Tags: @mortgagecrm @BlendLabsInc #marketingautomation #mortgagemarketing #digitalmortgage

News Source: Top of Mind Networks