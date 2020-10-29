ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, announced its integration with digital mortgage point-of-sale solution Floify. The integration streamlines data flow between the CRM and POS systems, enabling automatic contact creation and loan milestone syncing. The combined solution empowers loan originators to effortlessly deploy Surefire workflows and award-winning content to prospects and in-process loan applicants for higher application conversion and loan pull-through rates.

“Surefire CRM and Floify work in tandem to deliver more loans that close with rule-based workflows and best-of-breed communications that guide borrowers through the customer journey,” said Top of Mind VP of Sales Nick Belenky. “An especially high-volume year is the perfect time to take advantage of platform integrations that do the work for you, delighting customers and saving loan originators precious time.”

Uniting to eliminate errors from customer databases, Surefire CRM and Floify ensure that no contact goes overlooked or unrecorded. New leads are automatically added to Surefire CRM from Floify loan flows and online 1003 applications. On the back end, Floify milestones sync with Surefire CRM’s deal phases, making it easy to deploy timely content that keeps deals moving.

“In today’s fast-paced mortgage industry, lenders want the speed and convenience of Floify’s digital mortgage automation solution integrated with a robust CRM like Top of Mind’s Surefire CRM,” said Floify CEO Dave Sims. “Our partnership with Top of Mind has allowed us to combine these critically important systems to deliver a powerful mortgage lending platform and heightened borrower experience to our industry’s tech-savvy loan originators.”

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

About Floify:

Floify is a digital mortgage point-of-sale solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit the company’s website at floify.com or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

@mortgagecrm @Floify #marketingautomation #mortgagemarketing #digitalmortgage

News Source: Top of Mind Networks