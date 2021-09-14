NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On July 7, Apple, the smartphone brand, announced the beta version of iOS 15 for all users; this announcement was long-awaited, and the revelation brought a wave of excitement amongst iPhone users, who were ready to give their phone an upgraded look. To help iOS users enjoy the upgrade to the fullest, UltFone, a software company specializing in iOS solutions, announced an iOS 15 celebration campaign from Sept. 16 to October 31, 2021. This celebration aims to help iOS users make the most of their devices and enjoy the latest version in peace.

The iOS 15 celebration campaign, upon its commencement, is expected to multiply the excitement of all iOS users. It has four different prizes in sweepstakes and a 70% discount on the company’s two highest selling products. The celebration event isn’t restricted to UltFone or iOS users only, and everybody can avail the discount and participate in the sweepstake. Not to forget, UltFone was the first to come up with a solution to iOS upgrade woes, and these discounts mean a lot to customers that are having troubles with their devices.

UltFone iOS System Repair

UltFone’s iOS 15 celebration includes a whopping 70% discount on iOS system repair, which is valid throughout the celebration period. The software has been loved by users all around the world, as it has proven to curb 150 different iOS problems using simple methods. Lately, the software has gained worldwide popularity for its upgrade/downgrade to iOS 15 feature, which allowed great feasibility for users encountering problems during update to the new version.

UltFone iOS Location Changer

UltFone iOS Location Changer is an app that lets you to easily change the GPS location on your iOS device. It also supports the simulated GPS movement through customized routes. Moreover, UltFone has announced a special offer for their valuable customers to celebrate the iOS 15 Release. Buy UltFone iOS Location Changer and get UltFone iOS Data Manager free for a lifetime.

UltFone iOS Backup Unlocker

UltFone iOS Backup is an efficient and reliable solution to remove iTunes backup passwords from iOS devices. The app offers three powerful ways to regain access to your iPhone, which include Brute Force Attack, Brute Force with Mask Attack, & Dictionary Attack. In addition to it, you can win 30 days License of UltFone iPhone Backup Unlocker for free by participating in the giveaway.

How to Participate

You can simply participate in the giveaway by visiting the official website of UltFone.

About UltFone:

UltFone is a professional software provider offering fully integrated solutions for iOS system repair, iOS data recovery, Android data recovery, data transfer, etc. The company is trusted by famous websites, including PCWorld, Macworld, TechRadar, Tech Advisor, and many more.

