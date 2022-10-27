FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Joint Authorization Board (JAB), consisting of the Chief Information Officers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), General Services Administration (GSA), and Department of Defense (DoD), has given Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) as a JAB MODERATE system to Synergetics Inc of Fort Collins, Colorado, and their product OpenFLIS™. This authorizes Synergetics as one of only 52 government-wide FedRAMP cloud service providers.



Image Caption: OpenFLIS Platform Architecture.

OpenFLIS™ is a low-code Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that hosts one or more data products per Federal customer (tenant) in a dashboard experience. OpenFLIS™ consolidates data from multiple sources, transforms it, and leverages Microsoft Azure’s Deep Learning (DL) capabilities for search and discovery.

Designed for microservices deployment, OpenFLIS™ offers mission owners:

a. Central control of their users’ accesses and capabilities, powering zero-trust

b. Syncing data products, introducing cross-compatibility and integration of systems

c. Artificial Intelligence (AI)–powered search with Natural Language Processing (NLP), pruning the cost of training

d. Views and APIs configured to model business needs on the fly, minimizing code changes

e. Compliance with Federal cloud migration directives and FedRAMP, uplifting mission owners

f. Maintenance of independent components, reducing breaking changes

g. Analytics that capture patterns and insights, informing decisions

h. Custom reporting and alerting, supporting the KPIs Federal PMs are responsible for

OpenFLIS™ is poised as the successor to several products that are key to the National Stock Number (NSN) supply chain, a market that supports millions of daily users and transacts $400 billion annually and growing according to the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

OpenFLIS™ is the newest addition to a portfolio of Synergetics intellectual property residing at the trust center of DoD logistics and delivering accuracy on eligible parts, products, and vendors. These products are relied on by all US Government agencies that purchase NSNs and over 95 countries.



Image caption: Figure 1 – Countries supported by Synergetics products with accurate NSN supply chain logistics.

Federal Agencies are encouraged to use this FedRAMP P-ATO as a key element of their Full Agency Authority to Operate (ATO).

Learn more: https://synergetics.com/openflis/

About Synergetics Incorporated:

Synergetics is a longstanding Colorado SaaS company focused on Federal modernization initiatives. Synergetics’ software solutions have been trusted for 27 years by a variety of Government agencies including but not limited to the Department of Defense (DoD), the National Institute of Health (NIH), the US Geological Survey (USGS), and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Learn more at: https://synergetics.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kabir Mehta, COO

Synergetics Incorporated

1520 South College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Phone: 970.498.9723

Email: fedramp@synergetics.com

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1027-s2p-openfils-300dpi.jpg

Image caption: OpenFLIS Platform Architecture.

News Source: Synergetics Inc