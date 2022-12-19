TAMPA and LARGO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A new podiatrist is making waves at Modern Foot & Ankle. Patrick Derby, DPM, joined the Central Florida podiatric group recently, invigorating the Tampa, Westchase, and Largo clinics with his surgical dexterity, expansive knowledge of conservative therapies—and love of surfing.



Image Caption: Dr. Patrick Derby.

“Tampa Bay is fantastic,” enthused Dr. Derby. “There is no shortage of activities to participate in, it’s near the water — which is a big pull for me as a Florida native—and the opportunities to provide healthcare are abundant and exciting.”

He added that the Tampa Bay community is friendly and diverse, making it an inviting area to work in as a provider.

“My goal is to be a resource for my patients, to educate them to prevent as much pathology as possible while building relationships and trust within the community,” said Dr. Derby. “I always strive to approach pathology conservatively before considering surgical interventions whenever possible.”

Before joining Modern Foot & Ankle, Dr. Derby completed his surgical residency in Michigan, where he was trained in treating a range of pathologies at varying degrees of severity. He focused on reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, diabetic wound care, and minimally-invasive bunion correction.

“My approach as a physician aligns with the philosophy and approach of the practice: patient-focused and centering on conservative treatment whenever possible before considering surgical options,” said Dr. Derby. “The technology-based approach also streamlines patient care and affords many resources which really appeals to me as a physician.”

Modern Foot & Ankle clinics feature advanced in-house diagnostic equipment, easy online booking and check-in, and evening hours. There are currently thirteen locations within Orlando and Tampa, making it a convenient choice for many of those suffering from foot and ankle conditions.

“I think what stands out about patient care at Modern Foot & Ankle is, first and foremost, the attention and care that is given to each and every patient,” said Dr. Derby. “That, combined with the ease in which appointments can be booked or rescheduled as well as a host of resources available to patients, makes it a unique and positive experience overall for patients.”

Since September, Dr. Derby has been busy ingratiating himself with the community and his patient base. Through Modern Foot & Ankle, he continues to take on new challenges daily.

“One of the things that keeps me excited in podiatry is the variability day to day,” he explained. “Whether it’s routine office work, trauma, inpatient medicine, surgery, or other aspects of the profession, every day is fresh and exhilarating.”

About Modern Foot & Ankle®

Through Big-City Technology. Small-Town Care.® Modern Foot & Ankle is reshaping the patient experience and curating a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. Our physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Central Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and cutting-edge treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule. For more information, visit ModernFootAnkle.com.

