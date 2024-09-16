WASHINGTON, D.C. and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Sept. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Teal has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2024 Next Generation rankings. The Next Generation list, affiliated with the MSP 501, honors industry-leading managed service and technology providers who drive a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via ground-breaking solutions delivered to their customers.



Many of these MSPs generate recurring revenue from cloud, security, unified communications, and other solutions to small, medium, and large clients.

Due to their growth, drive, and innovation, these MSPs represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry. This year’s Next Generation winners were selected from applications received for the 2024 MSP 501.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Teal to the 2024 Next Generation.

“Being recognized among the leading MSPs on the 2024 Next Generation list is a true honor,” said Reid Johnston, Cofounder and CIO of Teal. “This achievement is a testament to our team’s relentless drive to deliver innovative IT solutions that protect our clients and help them grow in an ever-evolving landscape. We’re proud to be at the forefront of the managed services industry, continually enhancing our offerings to meet the complex needs of today’s small businesses.”

Channel Futures recognizes the channel partner communities for their innovation and contributions to the IT industry. The Next Generation represents that effort.

“Constant innovation is the lifeblood of the tech industry,” said Dave Raffo, manager of the MPS 501 and Next Generation programs. “These MSPs drive that innovation and build sales and marketing strategies around them. I enjoy watching these companies grow and develop and expect many of them will become among the biggest managed service providers in the industry if they’re not already there.”

The data collected by the annual Next Generation and MSP 501 lists drive Channel Futures’ market intelligence insights. Channel Futures uses these robust data sets and data-based trend reports to support editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.

“These companies are providing innovative approaches to customer solutions and partner engagement never seen before,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels. “They drive the future growth of the channel.”

Background

The 2024 MSP 501 and Next Generation lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures online from February to May 2024. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

