WASHINGTON D.C. and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., March 11, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Teal, a sophisticated managed IT service provider supporting forward-thinking small and medium-sized businesses, has won a Silver Stevie Award in the front-line customer service team of the year – technology industries category in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.



The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on April 10.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products, services, and solution providers.

One of the Stevie Awards judges commended Teal’s service philosophy, noting, “You had me at ‘obsessive service.’ The Teal team has been recognized for delivering exceptional service that goes beyond expectations. What stood out is the organization’s focus on creating customer relationships, not just providing service and meeting/exceeding service levels. This is a true differentiator.”

Another judge praised the managed service provider’s commitment to client success, “Teal provides exceptional managed IT solutions for small- to medium-sized organizations, offering a high-quality assurance process. The innovative approach of the firm led to consistent growth for its clients. The net promoter score survey results depict the confidence instilled in its service. The consistent high score of the customer service team is commendable.”

Tom Pires, Vice President of Service at Teal, applauded his team’s achievement. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, creativity, and resilience our service team demonstrates every day. Their commitment to delivering excellence and building lasting relationships with our clients is truly inspiring. I am incredibly proud of our team and their unwavering pursuit of service innovation and quality.”

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, “The outstanding scores awarded to this year’s Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Teal

Teal redefines IT service excellence by partnering with ambitious small- to medium-sized organizations looking to harness technology as a powerful growth driver. By aligning optimal IT solutions with strategic goals, the managed IT services company transforms technology into a true asset for its clients. With a Net Promoter Score consistently above 60, Teal delivers exceptional customer service to its clients.

At the forefront of cybersecurity – with certifications, integrated solutions, and independent security monitoring – Teal diligently safeguards data and systems, empowering businesses to focus on growth. Recognized six times on the prestigious Channel Futures MSP 501 list, the small business partner is trusted by growing companies to make technology work for them – efficiently, securely, and responsively.

Small business leaders deserve an IT partner who truly cares about their success.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include The Brooks Group, Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

