SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tickets to TEDxIVC have been made available to the public recently. Applications for free tickets are out now, and TEDxIVC will be giving up to 80% of tickets for free. Tickets are also available for purchase to those that want to be guaranteed a seat at the event.



TEDxIVC’s “Modifying Human Perception” event will be held at the Yost Theater on March 6, 2020. The TEDxIVC team has been working diligently on this project and hopes to gift the Orange County community with one of the greatest TEDx events of 2020.

TEDxIVC will have 8 speakers and 2 performers.

Speakers include:

Abbey Gibb – Emmy Award Winning Journalist/ Founder of Abbey Gibb TV

Franky Zapata – Inventor of World’s First Jet Hoverboard

Jenny Dorsey – Professional Chef/ Founder of Studio ATAO

Mark Weinstein – Founder/CEO of MeWe

Michael Jones – Director of Inspiring Philosophy

Skai Jackson – Disney Star and Activist

Toby Corey – Former President of Tesla

Wadi Yakhour – Selective Service System Chief of Staff

Performers include:

Robert Incelli – Renown Venezuelan Musician/Latin-Jazz Saxophonist

MiruDaru – Versatile Ballad Siblings Duet

The event will last approximately 5-6 hours long, with catering provided during intermission.

TEDxIVC will have the majority of tickets made free, as they want anyone that desires to seek empowerment through powerful and inspirational ideas, regardless of social status or income, to have the opportunity to attend a powerful (and possibly life changing) TEDx event.

MORE INFORMATION:

For more information, visit: http://tedxivc.org/

If you’d like to learn more, please email TEDxIVC via info@tedxivc.org.

If you’re interested in sponsoring, partnering, or helping support TEDxIVC, please reach out to the Sponsorships Director, Mohammad Homayoon via mhomayoon0@ivc.edu

For media and press inquiries, please contact the Operations Director, Marco De Leon via marco33deleon@gmail.com

