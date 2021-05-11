CARTERSVILLE, Ga., May 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tekwell Services Certified by the State of Georgia as Electric Motor Basics Training Resource. We are proud to announce that our Plant Manager and Senior Trainer, Phil Aloisio, has been certified by the Georgia State Board of Examiners for Certification of Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant Operators and Laboratory Analysts to provide Electrical Motor Basics training for 6 WWW points of continuing education credit for those who enroll and complete the training.

The Electric Motor Basics training (Course Number CE-6-W-WW-08/19-TEKWELL-013121-0004) is a one-day, hands-on class that is organized into four sections covering seven and a half hours:

* Electric Motor Basics

* Electric Motor Testing

* Predictive and Preventative Maintenance

* VFD – How it Functions and Cost Savings

In the electric motor basics segment of the training, we provide motors for the participants to disassemble, review, and discuss. Participants learn how the motor works and how that relates to the nameplate information. Participants also perform resistance testing, testing of auxiliary components, and megger testing of the windings. The class also reviews bearings with different failures as well as lubrication.

For the predictive and preventative maintenance segment of the training, the participants will receive training on a PDMA tester, vibration analysis, and field balancing equipment. Participants will also use an infrared camera to understand how all the testing equipment works.

For the drive section, the participants will review the drive’s features and how they work. Finally, the training will allow the class to calculate the cost savings of using a soft starter vs. a VFD.

Phil Aloisio is a 40-year veteran in the industrial repair industry. He is experienced in diagnosing, testing, and repairing electric motors, pumps, servo motors, gearboxes, rotating equipment, bearing problems, and lubrication. He has completed many hours of technical training in electric motor testing, troubleshooting, motor winding, and motor efficiency. He also has training in explosion-proof motors, bearing failures, and much more. There is no one better suited to lead this training.

Phil is the Plant Manager for Tekwell Systems’ Cartersville, Georgia location.

About Tekwell Services, LLC

Tekwell Services, LLC is a SKF certified motor rebuilder that offers full service and repair for industrial motors, drives and pumps. From fractional horsepower to medium voltage, Tekwell has the skills and equipment needed to repair, test, and install machinery while ensuring peak efficiency and reliability.

With state-of-the-art shops located in Cartersville, GA, Knoxville, TN, and Chattanooga, TN, Tekwell Services specializes in industrial motor repair, electric motor refurbishment, motor and gearbox alignment, and many more of your electric motor repair needs. Tekwell is also a large distributor of motors, drives and controls.

Website URL: http://www.tekwellservices.com/

