KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tekwell Services is growing rapidly, and we are pleased to announce the addition of the following people to our company:

Marshall Harvey – Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Marshall has been a CPA for over 30 years. He has extensive experience in financial services, financial institutions, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. Marshall comes to us from Elliott Davis where he served as the assurance shareholder in the Financial Services Group, serving private investment companies and employee benefit plans.

Marshall is active in the Chattanooga community, serving in leadership roles for many civic organizations such as the Chattanooga Kiwanis Club and Signal Centers.

Brandon Jones – Shop Superintendent, Cartersville Shop. With close to 15 years of electric motor service experience working for Tampa Armature Works (TAW) in Augusta, Georgia, Brandon brings his years of total shop experience that includes supervising and managing the repair of large motors and many other types of equipment to our Cartersville Shop.

Joe Cowgill – Outside Sales Representative, Knoxville Shop. Cowgill comes to us from Flanders, a large motor repair and service company, where he was responsible for over 100 accounts that included Disney and Universal Studios. He brings over 20 years of industrial business experience to Tekwell.

Patrick Stone – Outside Sales Representative, Cartersville Shop. Patrick also comes to us from TAW where he served as an outside sales rep. There he established new accounts, revived old ones, and maintained business relationships. Patrick is a retired Lieutenant Firefighter who served the City of Warner Robins for over 25 years.

Denver Stonecheck – Sales Engineer/Territory Manager, Cartersville Shop. Denver has a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of North Florida and has served in the US Navy as a mechanic on a nuclear submarine. He brings over 15 years of electric motor experience to Tekwell, including stints with Siemens and GE. He specializes in delivering engineering solutions to complex challenges for our customers.

James Mongiat – Field Service Technician, Knoxville Shop. James has signed on at Tekwell after working many years as an aircraft mechanic diagnosing and repairing aircraft for Pinnacle Airlines (Delta). There he handled various routine inspections and repairs on a wide variety of regional jets. As a current member of the U.S. Army National Guard, he serves our country with his aircraft maintenance skills.

Caleb Shiflett – Field Service Technician, Knoxville Shop. Caleb is an experienced electrician working with industrial and commercial customers in the Dalton, Georgia, area. He has recently relocated to Knoxville. We are happy to have him as a member of our Knoxville Tekwell team, where he will serve as an integral member of our Field Service Group.

“We are very excited to have these guys join the Tekwell team,” says Jamey Steffner. “Hiring these individuals is the best decision we could make to support our growth for 2020 and the years beyond.”

About Tekwell Services, LLC

Tekwell Services, LLC, is an SKF certified motor rebuilder that offers full service and repair for industrial motors, drives, and pumps. From fractional horsepower to medium voltage, Tekwell has the skills and equipment needed to repair, test, and install machinery while ensuring peak efficiency and reliability.

With state-of-the-art shops located in Cartersville, GA; Knoxville, TN; and Chattanooga, TN; Tekwell Services specializes in industrial motor repair, pump repair, and a variety of on-site predictive maintenance services. Tekwell is also a large distributor of motors, drives and controls. Learn more at: https://www.tekwellservices.com/

