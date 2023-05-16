NEW YORK, N.Y., May 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare 4DDiG has recently launched its free version, offering users the ability to recover data up to 100 MB at no cost. This renowned data recovery software specializes in retrieving lost and deleted data from various devices. Over the past few years, it has helped countless users from different regions recover their important data.



Image Caption: Tenorshare 4DDiG Announces Launch of Free Version.

“4DDiG Data Recovery Free is built to deliver high-speed and reliable data recovery without any financial burden. With advanced algorithms and cutting-edge technology, it maximizes the chances of successful data recovery, ensuring that users can quickly get back their important files,” says the spokesperson of 4DDiG.

“Additionally, it operates with the utmost respect for user confidentiality, ensuring that the data recovery process is conducted securely and without any infringement on privacy. We understand the importance of maintaining the trust of our users.”

Why should you choose 4DDiG Data Recovery Free

4DDiG Data Recovery Free offers a combination of affordability, efficiency, effectiveness, and privacy protection. It’s the ideal solution for individuals looking to recover their lost data without compromising their budget, time, or security.

Here are some key features of 4DDiG Data Recovery Free:

1. While most data recovery tools come with a hefty price tag, users can recover data of up to 100 MB size for free, without compromising on recovery success rate and speed.

2. It supports over 1000 different file formats including photos, documents, audio, videos, and more.

3. It supports various data recovery scenarios including accidental deletion, lost partition, accidental format, virus attack, system crush, sudden power cut, and more.

4. In addition to recovering data from a system’s hard drive, the tool also supports data recovery from other devices such as memory cards, digital cameras, flash drives, external hard drives, and even NAS storage.

How to earn free data recovery allowance with ease:

When you launch 4DDiG Data Recovery Free, you will notice a share button in the top right corner of the software interface. Upon clicking it, you will find the sharing buttons for Twitter and Facebook.

By further clicking the button and posting the share on social media, you can receive 100MB of free data recovery with ease. If users wish to recover unlimited data, they can simply upgrade to the paid version.

About 4DdiG:

4DDiG, a subsidiary of Tenorshare, is dedicated to delivering excellent software solutions that help users make their daily lives more convenient. In addition to data recovery, 4DDiG also offers software for deleting duplicate files, repairing digital media files, and resolving OS issues.

For more information, visit: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/free-data-recovery.html

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4DDiG/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare4DDiG

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Tenorshare4DDiGDataRecovery/featured

