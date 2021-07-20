NEW YORK, N.Y., July 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has launched iAnyGo V2.0.0 with several new features and a more fun experience. The version makes great progress in its function, adding the GPS Joystick and Cooldown Timer.
WHAT ARE THE NEW UPDATES?
1 – You can use GPS Joystick and keyboard to change the direction of movement at any time.
MAJOR FEATURES OF TENORSHARE IANYGO:
* One Click to change GPS location to anywhere on iPhone/iPad/iPod
* Simulate GPS movement along the paths you draw
* Using GPS joystick or keyboard to change the direction of movement
* Set the moving speed from 1m/s to 70 km/h and times for your route
* The added Cooldown timer can effectively prevent soft ban in Pokemon Go
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY:
Tenorshare iAnyGo is available for Mac 10.13 and later, and Windows 7/8/8.1/10. It supports all iPhone/iPad/iPod with latest iOS versions. The price is $39.95 for 1-year license now. Click here to see the detailed information.
Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-ianygo.html
About Tenorshare
Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/
News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.