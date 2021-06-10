NEW YORK, N.Y., June. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has released UltData for Android App on Google Play. UltData for Android is an industry-leading software solution that can recover Android deleted data easily.

“UltData for Android App is Tenorshare’s first major App released in 2021. The major functions of this App are to recover lost photos, videos, audio, and WhatsApp data on Android phones, we are dedicated to bringing users better software and better user experience,” said Tenorshare’s CEO, while introducing UltData for Android App.

What are the functions?

1. Recover Photos: the main feature. UltData for Android App supports sorting, filtering, previewing, and restoring pictures, with 6000+ Android phones and tablets, including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO and Moto Z, etc. It can recover photos without root, faster and easier than other App.

2. Recover Videos: UltData for Android App support scanning all local videos stored in the device and playing them to select the video that the user wants to recover.

3. Recover Audio: UltData for Android App support scanning all local audio stored in the device, and filter files by size, file types, and date, and only display deleted items. The software also supports decoding and playing audio in various formats.

4. Recover WhatsApp Data: UltData for Android App support recovering various WhatsApp data, such as photos, videos, audios, documents, and WhatsApp chats, without backup and root.

How to Recover Android Data with UltData?

Select a feature in the main interface of the App.

Scan: This App will scan all data on your device within minutes.

Show: Display what has been scanned, the App support to filter files by size, file types and date and only display deleted items.

Select: Quickly and accurately select the scanned files

Recover: Restore the selected files to your device.

Price and Availability: $4.99.

Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/ultdata-android-data-recovery-app.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

