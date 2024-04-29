NEW YORK, N.Y., April 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — How to get my iPhone out of Recovery Mode? Many iPhone users often ask this question. Often, this situation arises when users try to revert their iPhone to a previous iOS version and the iOS 17 update doesn’t work. But there could be other reasons as well. “The real issue is that most solutions to fix ‘iPhone won’t restore in Recovery Mode’ problem could result in losing your data. However, Tenorshare ReiBoot is different. It’s a tool designed specifically to fix iOS issues, without causing any data loss,” says a Tenorshare spokesperson.



Image caption: How to Fix an iPhone Stuck in Recovery Mode 2024.

So, how to fix iPhone Recovery Mode not working with Tenorshare ReiBoot? Find out below!

WHY IS MY IPHONE STUCK IN RECOVERY MODE WITHOUT RESTORE?

When iPhone gets stuck in Recovery Mode and won’t restore it could be because of following reasons:

There’s an issue after updating iOS or your battery dies during update. Something goes wrong during a factory reset. Incorrect steps during jailbreaking, or a failed jailbreak attempt.

HOW TO FIX IPHONE STUCK IN RECOVERY MODE WITHOUT DATA LOSS?

Unlike other solutions, Tenorshare ReiBoot can fix iPhone stuck in Recovery Mode without data loss. It is designed to repair 150+ iOS issues and can enter/exit Recovery Mode with one click. But that’s not all and here’s what this tool can do:

Repair iOS problems including black screen of death, iPhone stuck on Apple logo etc. Fix iPhone and iTunes errors and upgrade or downgrade iOS including Betas. Reset iOS devices without Finder, iTunes, iCloud ,and passcode. Erase data permanently before selling or giving away iOS devices.

HERE’S HOW TO FIX IPHONE STUCK IN RESTORE MODE WITH REIBOOT IOS REPAIR TOOL:

Step 1: Download and install Tenorshare ReiBoot on your computer, launch it and connect your iPhone to your PC.

Step 2: The tool will detect your device in Recovery Mode. Click “Exit” on interface and your iPhone will reboot to normal within a minute.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jBL_ab1yHE

WHAT TO DO IF IPHONE IS STUCK ON RECOVERING DATA?

If your iPhone is Stuck on Recovering Data, besides utilizing ReiBoot, there are a few alternative methods that you can attempt. Nevertheless, it is important to note that their success rates are relatively low.

Force Restart – Hold down power button and either volume up or down button based on your iPhone’s model until you see Apple logo. Use iTunes or Finder – Connect to your computer, open iTunes or Finder, and update or restore your iPhone. Restore from iCloud Backup – If you have a backup, erase your iPhone and restore it from iCloud during setup.

About Tenorshare:

Many users can’t access their iDevice after their iPhone gets stuck in Recovery Mode, often after updates or resets. Tenorshare ReiBoot offers the best fix for this problem as it can safely exit Recovery Mode without data loss. The brains behind this tool, Tenorshare is committed to improving smartphone users’ lives with their effective solutions.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.