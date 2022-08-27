NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare 4uKey for Android is used by millions of users worldwide on Windows and macOS. With the help of this software, users can remove all types of Android screen locks and bypass FRP on Samsung devices within a few minutes. This time Tenorshare 4uKey for Android is more powerful and efficient because the software now has offered a new solution to bypass Google lock on Samsung devices running Android 11/12 without a password, making the Samsung FRP bypass process become easier than before.



Image Caption: Tenorshare 4uKey for Android.

“With the latest update of 4uKey for Android, users can quickly bypass the Samsung FRP lock with minimal effort. Samsung users can quickly bypass the FRP lock of Android 11/12 devices with only three simple steps,” said Tenorshare’s CEO while introducing the new feature.

EFFICIENT FEATURES OF 4UKEY FOR ANDROID

Remove Any Android Screen Locks in Minutes

Tenorshare’s 4uKey for Android makes sure that users can remove screen locks with one click. Using this software, they can remove Android passwords, patterns, finger locks, and face locks.

UPDATED FEATURE OF 4UKEY FOR ANDROID

With the latest update of 4uKey for Android, a simpler Samsung FRP bypass solution is provided, which allows users to bypass the Google account verification without the password in just a few minutes. This feature also works for the latest Samsung devices, including Galaxy S22.

Unlock Early Samsung Devices without Data Loss

With the help of this software, users can easily unlock Samsung devices without worrying about data loss. And this feature is only available for Windows users.

Price and Availability

Tenorshare 4uKey for Android is available for Mac 10.10 and later, and Windows 7/8/8.1/10/11. For Windows users, the price is $29.95 for a 1-month license now.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is a highly-rated, award-winning software company that has developed many top-notch software products focused on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac platforms. The leading software solutions of Tenorshare include data recovery, data transfer, system repair, password recovery, and many more. It is a premium service quality that today Tenorshare products and services are trusted and used by 10 million users across the world.

