Tenorshare Cleamio 3.3.0 Officially Released: A Smarter, Faster Mac Optimization Solution

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare, a global leader in software solutions, has officially launched Tenorshare Cleamio 3.3.0, the newly upgraded version of its popular Mac cleaning tool previously known as 4DDiG Mac Cleaner. The update introduces a refreshed brand identity, a redesigned interface, and new AI-powered capabilities, bringing users a more modern and intuitive Mac optimization experience.



“Cleamio 3.3.0 retains the core functionalities users rely on, but now offers faster performance and a lighter footprint,” said Terrance, Marketing Director at Tenorshare. “It is especially ideal for designers, video editors, developers, students, and anyone who handles large files or multitasking workloads.”

KEY FEATURES OF TENORSHARE CLEAMIO

Deep Clean: Removes system caches, log files, app leftovers, download residues, and various types of junk data in a single click.

HOW TO USE TENORSHARE CLEAMIO?

Optimizing your Mac has never been easier. With Tenorshare Cleamio, you can clean, organize, and enhance performance in just three simple steps. Here’s how:

Step 1: First, launch the program and select the desired feature, such as junk file cleanup.

Step 2: Proceed by choosing the folders or drives you want to scan.

Step 3: After the scan, review the results and let AI recommendations guide you to automatically remove unnecessary files.

Video Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAnMO-alePQ

PRICING AND COMPATIBILITY

Tenorshare Cleamio offers flexible pricing starting at $24.95 per month. The good news is that Tenorshare is currently running a Black Friday promotion, offering discounts of up to 30%.

Cleamio 3.3.0 is compatible with all Mac devices running macOS 10.13 and later, ensuring every Mac user can enjoy smoother performance and smarter file management.

ABOUT TENORSHARE

Tenorshare is a global IT company that delivers high-quality software solutions across data recovery, system repair, and data transfer. Its software products, used by millions worldwide, span multiple platforms including Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. Committed to enhancing efficiency, security, and convenience, Tenorshare continuously develops solutions that address real-world digital challenges, helping users protect, organize, and optimize their data with confidence.

Learn more about Tenorshare Cleamio V3.3.0: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/cleamio.html

