NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Excited for Halloween but tired of generic filters like Google Gemini’s promos? It’s time to unleash your spooky side with the ultimate PixPretty Ghostface AI Generator. This all-in-one AI photo Editor from Tenorshare lets you transform your selfies into horrifyingly realistic ghost face images, perfect for fans of the “Scream” franchise and anyone looking to create viral Halloween content.



Image caption: Ultimate Ghostface AI Generator! Scream with AI Photo Editor PixPretty.

NO 1. FREE GHOSTFACE AI GENERATOR – PIXPRETTY AI GHOSTFACE GENERATOR ONLINE TOOL

PixPretty is the best AI-Powered Photo editor in 2025. It’s Free Ghostface AI generator captures the terror and thrill of the iconic slasher look. Whether you want to recreate the classic Ghostface mask, design your own ghost face costume, or generate eerie Ghostface pictures, PixPretty makes it effortless.

With just one click, you can turn your photo into a chilling masterpiece—no editing skills or text prompts needed. Unlike traditional tools, PixPretty integrates multiple AI features into a single platform. It offers:

AI-powered background remover : Easily remove or Change Backgrounds for Any Image.

Easily remove or Change Backgrounds for Any Image. Professional Batch image editing without losing image detail.

without losing image detail. Easy AI object removal to erase unwanted distractions.

to erase unwanted distractions. Multiple AI action figure generator (Bandai, LEGO, Barbie, and 7 styles).

(Bandai, LEGO, Barbie, and 7 styles). Free Ghostface AI generator that brings your inner scream to life instantly.

More special photo creation features will be updated in the future.

HERE’S HOW TO CREATE YOUR GHOSTFACE AI SPOOKY IMAGE FOR FREE:

Step 1. Visit the PixPretty Ghostface AI Generator online.

Step 2. Upload your selfie and pick your favorite horror style — choose from Ghostface, Vicious Red-Haired Doll, Striped Nightmare Demon, Hockey Mask Fiend, or Gothic Academy variations (with hands, dark moon, or black cat).

Step 3. In just seconds, your ghost face drawing or ghost face image will appear—ready to share on social media or use as your Halloween avatar.

Join PixPretty Halloween party: PixPretty HALLOWEEN TREAT. Make This Halloween Unforgettably Creative! This Halloween, skip the complicated edits — visit PixPretty, upload your selfie, and let PixPretty’s Ghostface AI Generator scream for you.

NO 2. GEMINI GHOSTFACE AI GENERATOR

Google Gemini is a great choice for making your Ghostface; it is free and powerful. The basic concept is to have AI generate an image of you lying on a bed with a vintage phone, dim glossy room, Ghostface from Scream lurking behind.

Steps to generate Ghostface picture with Gemini:

Open Google Gemini and upload your Photo Enter a Prompt to create the Ghostface you want Then Gemini will generate ya realistic Ghostface image.

Note: The prompt needs to be specific and provide context.

ABOUT PIXPRETTY

PixPretty AI Photo Editor Made Easy. PixPretty is an AI-powered photo editing tool, which is designed to help everyone easily edit photos online with AI. We believe AI shouldn’t be just for professionals or tech enthusiasts. It should be a simple, joyful way for everyone to create, explore, experiment, and discover the endless possibilities of visual creation.

Learn More: https://pixpretty.tenorshare.ai/

https://www.facebook.com/PixPrettyAI/

https://x.com/PixPrettyAI

https://www.youtube.com/@PixPretty

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.