NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has updated their software called iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, which provides the easiest and most effective way to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 13 without effort.

“We’re looking forward to an easy and effective solution so that WhatsApp users can transfer their WhatsApp data and WhatsApp Business between Android and iPhone easily,” said Tenorshare’s CEO, while introducing the application.

The Key features of iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer:

Convenient & Fast to Transfer WhatsApp

There are many ways to transfer WhatsApp, but most of them are time-consuming and labor-intensive. iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer provides a new method to solve the problem that users need to transmit urgently. It supports to transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business messages and attachments from Android to iPhone 13 with one click, which enhances WhatsApp users’ convenience of data transmission.

Diverse Data Transfer Type Supported

Fast to transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business messages and attachments, including videos, images, files, audio, emoji, and so on.

Transfer with High Success Rate

iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer enables you to transfer your WhatsApp/WhatsApp Business from Android to iPhone 13 with just one click. The 100% success rate ensures you not to be bothered by the trouble of losing data in your work or daily life.

Price and Compatibility

For personal 1-5 devices, it is available at $19.95. You also can buy the Lifetime license at $49.95.

Fully compatible with the latest iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max: It not only supports iPhone 6 to iPhone 13, but also supports various models of iPad and iPod from iOS 9 to the latest iOS 15 and Android 11.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare’s focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials. Today, Tenorshare’s products and services are trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/YWgOd6dYnuE

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.