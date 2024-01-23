NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launch, there’s an increased demand to transfer data from iPhone to Samsung. To address this need, Tenorshare, a top Smartphone Solutions specialist, has just unveiled iTransGo. This cutting-edge software enables a trouble-free phone-to-phone transfer without resetting.



Image Caption: Tenorshare iTransGo.

YouTube video: https://youtu.be/zNAI-WNVzbw

“Switching from iOS to Android can be problematic because of Apple’s strict policies and the need for resetting. But now, with iTransGo, you can easily transfer data from iPhone to Android without resetting,” says Tenorshare’s CEO.

“Our continuous software updates aim to address these challenges and smoothly transfer files from iPhone to Android. Tenorshare’s goal is to simplify the process of switching between iOS and Android.”

WHAT FEATURES DOES TENORSHARE ICAREFONE ITRANSGO HAVE?

Transfer contacts from iPhone to Android and other data without resetting!

Transfer messages from iPhone to Android and other data without setup.

Transfer data from iPhone to Android without data loss.

Supports 2000+ Android devices.

Supports current Android 14 and iOS 17 devices.

Choose data you wish to transfer.

Merge transferred data on target device without overwriting.

Privacy protected and secure.

High success rate and quick transfer.

No need for an internet connection.

How to Migrate iPhone Data to Android?

Now, let’s come to the most important part: how to send pictures from iPhone to Android and other data with iTransGo. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Connect both your Android and iPhone devices to your computer.

Step 2: Follow the on-screen instructions to enable necessary permissions.

Step 3: Choose the data you need to transfer, and the tool will move it from iPhone to Android successfully.

Device Compatibility

Android device brands – Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, OPPO, Motorola, Yiga, VIVO, Google, LG, Asus, Sony, Lenovo, HTC, Meizu.

Android system – 5~14.

iOS system – iOS14~17.

Price of Tenorshare iCareFone iTransGo

Individuals License:

1-Month – $19.95

1-Year – $39.95

Lifetime – $49.95

Business Plan:

1-Year – $59.95

You also get a 20% discount coupon on iTransGo and all Tenorshare products for the New Year.

Learn more: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-icarefone-itransgo.html

About Tenorshare

It can be problematic to transfer contacts from iPhone to Android and other data due to Apple’s strict rules and the need to reset the phone. But with Tenorshare iCareFone iTransGo, you can seamlessly transfer calendar from iPhone to Android and other data after setup without any resetting or data loss. Tenorshare, the smartphone solution provider behind this tool, is dedicated to crafting innovative solutions to make life easier for Android and iPhone users.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

