AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Home Builders Association of Greater Austin and The Reserve at Lake Travis, a McCombs Properties development, along with the Parade builders release the first-ever virtual Parade of Homes video tours. The Parade of Homes, which is typically held over consecutive weekends and draws over 6,000 visitors, was reimagined for the current climate to ensure the homes could be viewed in a safe way.



From now through the 26th, website visitors can “tour” each luxuriously decorated Parade home through virtual walkthroughs, HGTV-inspired video interviews with builders and designers, and curated photo galleries. At the end of the tours, visitors can cast their ballot for their favorite home.

“Imagine getting a personal and highly detailed tour of these luxe homes from the team that planned, built and decorated them,” said Harry Adams, Managing Partner McCombs Properties, developer of The Reserve at Lake Travis. “The films are a fun and friendly curated tour guided by experts who will point out all the cool features, new home tech and fabulous finishes,” he added.

This year’s lineup of award-winning builders includes: Arbogast Custom Homes with their modern Farmhouse and courtyard oasis; Dalainey Performance Homes and their eclectic, multi-level custom home that combines art, music and architecture; Legacy DCS Homes with their perfect relaxation sanctuary that blends modern Farmhouse and Texas Hill Country aesthetics; Sterling Custom Homes and their luxurious lake house designed for the entertainer; and the Cypress Cove Treehouses, The Reserve’s own one-of-a-kind collection designed to be the ultimate retreat for easy living.

For visitors interested in purchasing a Parade Home or building a custom home, private one-on-one tours with these builders are available by appointment.

ABOUT THE GREATER AUSTIN HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION

The Home Builders Association of Greater Austin has served as the leading not-for-profit trade organization dedicated to residential construction and remodeling in Central Texas. With more than 800 member companies and thousands of community members, the HBA works with government, public, business and community organizations around the Greater Austin area so that all people in the Greater Austin area live in homes that enable them to thrive.

ABOUT THE RESERVE AT LAKE TRAVIS

The Reserve at Lake Travis is Austin’s premier luxury waterfront community. Located just west of Austin, The Reserve is nestled among 310 lush acres of rolling Texas Hill Country. With its world-class amenities and miles of pristine shoreline along the south side of Lake Travis, The Reserve offers primary and second-home residents’ privacy, exclusivity and a Lake Life Without Equal.

To learn more about the Reserve, please visit https://www.ReserveAtLakeTravis.com/.

