AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to help contain the spread of Covid-19, The HBA of Greater Austin, McCombs Properties and the Parade builders made the decision to cancel live public tours of the Parade of Homes this year and hold virtual tours instead.



The previously scheduled dates to visit these homes have been cancelled, and all advance ticket purchases will be refunded. “The health and safety of the membership and of our community was paramount in us taking the tour virtual this year,” said Joe Fowler, HBA Greater Austin Board President. “We feel confident that the virtual presentation we have put together will be just as exciting.”

Beginning July 17, all five Parade homes will be available to tour virtually for free, complete with interviews with the builders, tips from the designers and the ability to source some of the most exciting new trends in home designs.

“Imagine getting a personal and highly detailed tour of these luxe homes from the team that planned, built and decorated them,” said Harry Adams, Managing Partner McCombs Properties, developer of The Reserve at Lake Travis. “The films will be a fun and friendly curated tour guided by experts who will point out all the cool features, new home tech and fabulous finishes,” he added.

At the end of the tours, the public will be able to cast their ballot for their favorite home.

Austin area Realtors will also still have a special opportunity to preview the homes with a sneak peek on July 16. “Many of our HBA members are Realtors and we are pleased to offer a special preview of the virtual tours to them and their clients in advance of the public release,” remarked HBA CEO Taylor Jackson.

The Parade of Homes video tours will feature custom homes from Arbogast Homes, Dalainey Performance Homes, Legacy DCS Homes, Sterling Custom Homes as well as the developer’s showcase home, The Cypress Club Treehouse.

For those interested in purchasing or building a custom home, private, one-on-one tours with the builders will be available by appointment from July 17-26, 2020.

For more information, visit http://www.ParadeOfHomesAustin.com.

ABOUT THE GREATER AUSTIN HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION

The Home Builders Association of Greater Austin has served as the leading not-for-profit trade organization dedicated to residential construction and remodeling in Central Texas. With more than 800 member companies and thousands of community members, the HBA works with government, public, business and community organizations around the Greater Austin area so that all people in the Greater Austin area live in homes that enable them to thrive. Learn more: https://www.hbaaustin.com/

ABOUT THE RESERVE AT LAKE TRAVIS

The Reserve at Lake Travis is Austin’s premier luxury waterfront community. Located just west of Austin, The Reserve is nestled among 310 lush acres of rolling Texas Hill Country. With its world-class amenities and miles of pristine shoreline along the south side of Lake Travis, The Reserve offers primary and second-home residents’ privacy, exclusivity and a Lake Life Without Equal.

To learn more about the Reserve, please visit https://www.ReserveAtLakeTravis.com/.

