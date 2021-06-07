BOSTON, Mass., June 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The saying ‘look good, feel good’ does not only ring true for women. Being more physically attractive can have positive implications for career-minded and goal-oriented men. Women have been reaping the benefits of these non-invasive procedures for decades, but recently The Spiegel Center has seen the number of procedures performed on men increase by over 100%. So, if you have been thinking about plastic surgery and aesthetic options you are not alone, we bet your friends are thinking about it too.

Rhinoplasties have stood at the forefront of male plastic surgery for years, but we have recently seen a shift in men’s concerns that has resulted in an uptick of aesthetic trends. Each male patient has their individualized concerns and goals, but the common thread amongst most is their desire to look refreshed, without it appearing obvious they have received any treatments. In the past men solely relied on Botulinum (Botox) to achieve this look. Although ‘Bro-tox’ once dominated the male aesthetic industry, men have now discovered the effectiveness of Tear Trough filler.

Dr. Onir, The Spiegel Center’s aesthetic injector has found, “Men love getting their tear troughs filled because it is a fast and effective way to younger-looking lower eyelids without the need for surgery. What used to require a full operation can now be done in moments with the right knowledge and skills. Another popular option is Accutite — a new non-surgical treatment to ‘de-puff’ the under eyes.”

The Spiegel Center is home to experts in gender and aesthetics. People travel from all over for facial feminization, but to know what makes a face feminine means you know what it takes to make or enhance male attractiveness. Men and women having the same procedures need different techniques and different results.

Dr. Spiegel explains, “For men, we want more horizontal eyebrows, so we do Botox differently. This principle applies to almost all procedures whether it be the eyelid for a blepharoplasty, nose shape for a rhinoplasty, we even want the cheeks to be shaped differently, so we put filler in different areas than we do for women. The different location for cheek fillers, for example, between men and women can be millimeters apart, and the distinction makes all the difference.”

To cater to these differences requires a lot of knowledge and a careful eye. The experts at The Spiegel Center understand, appreciate, and know the different techniques required to help you look attractive within your gender. Getting it right includes getting it right for men.

Tear trough hollowing can be treated by injections of hyaluronic acid fillers to restore lost volume and improve darkness and shadowing around the lower eyelids. This is an area where it is especially important to see an expert facial doctor because while the results are natural and beautiful in skilled hands if done incorrectly or by a less experienced practitioner, an unnatural bulge or bluish skin color can result. Dr. Onir and Dr. Spiegel are recognized experts at facial injections including complex regions such as the tear troughs. They have provided patients with personalized care and natural-looking results for over 20 years in the Boston area.

The Spiegel Center located on Boylston Street (Rt. 9) in Newton is comprised of an impressive team, including Dr. Jeffrey Spiegel who has been selected as one of the top five facial plastic surgeons on the East Coast and chosen as one of the 15 most influential plastic surgeons in the world. He is recognized by his peers as an expert in the most complex revision surgeries and has received almost every major award available to Facial Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Onir Spiegel is acknowledged as one of the country’s Most Loved Injectors and specializes in facial aesthetics. Learn more at: https://www.drspiegel.com/

