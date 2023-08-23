HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) will host its 25th Annual Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase and Virtual Film Festival. All in-person events will be held September 22-23, 2023, at the Regal L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California and the Virtual Festival will be streamed via BHERC.TV, from October 1-8.



Image Caption: Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase and Virtual Film Festival.

The Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase began twenty-five years ago to celebrate and highlight dynamic emerging Black male filmmakers. The showcase and festival of short films directed by some of the nation’s talented emerging Black male filmmakers will feature a dialogue following each film block. The celebration will take place over three days, screening 47 films. “This year we are proud of the amazing filmmakers and films. If given the opportunity, these outstanding filmmakers will impact Hollywood for generations to come,” stated John Forbes, BHERC Executive Director.

The BHERC Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase: “A Legacy of Brotherhood and Excellence” features an outstanding showcase of shorts, along with an upfront and intimate chance to view and discuss the artistry, passion, and sacrifice involved in the independent filmmaking process. This unique program has consistently promoted and supported the work of Black men in film for close to three decades.

Some of the past Reel Black Men filmmakers include Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed), Nate Parker (The Birth of A Nation, #AmeriCAN), Malcom D. Lee (The Best Man, Space Jam: A New Legacy), and Tim Story (Barbershop, Fantastic Four) to name a few. Many of these filmmakers have received high honors and recognition for their achievements and breakthroughs in filmmaking.

The Opening Night Celebration and Reception will be held Friday, September 22 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase is Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m..

All events will be held at Regal L.A. Live, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

ADMISSION:

Sept. 22 – Opening Celebration & Reception

$55.00 General/ $40.00 (Seniors/Students)

Sept. 23 & Sun. Sept. 24 -Short Film Showcase

$55.00 Day Pass/ $20.00 Per Block (General)

$40.00 Day Pass/ $15.00 Per Block (Senior/Student)

Weekend Pass (Incl. T-Shirt & Gift Bag)

$150.00 General/ $120.00 (Senior/Student)

MORE INFORMATION:

For general and festival information, please call 310-284-3170, email bherc@bherc.org or visit the website https://bherc.org/.

All proceeds benefit the BHERC educational programs.

ABOUT BHERC:

Founded by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry as well as provide scholarship and development and training.

Website: https://bherc.org/

