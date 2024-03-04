HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 4, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) is proud to present the 14th Annual Youth Diversity Film Festival (YDFF) Saturday, March 23rd (in-person) at Regal L.A. Live, 1000 West Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. Films can also be viewed (virtually) online at www.BHERC.TV through Sunday, March 24, 2024.



BHERC has a core mission to recognize and support youth’s unique talents and voices by providing and promoting this visual platform. Traditionally brought to the community annually as a live event – the YDFF continues in hybrid format, both online streaming and live in-person. It will include 24-hour access to the films and in-person, feature prime industry panels led by top entertainment professionals. Opening Ceremony that introduces the filmmakers with short trailers of their movies, is always a highlight of the event.

The BHERC YDFF is one of the longest-running youth film festivals to focus on diversity. YDFF filmmakers share short narratives, animation, and docu-short films from various topics related to what youth are experiencing today.

Director of the YDFF, Robert McCune states, “Storytelling is unique in that it is not bound by age. And that is what we see in the films offered by the Youth Diversity Film Festival, storytelling in its purist form because it is rooted in the belief of young people. These are the storytellers that will write the next generation of this world’s history. And each film is a new page in that history.”

YDFF goes beyond the definition of a festival by providing guidance and life-changing experiences that go beyond filmmaking throughout the year. With nearly 2,000 submissions from more than 8 different countries this year, the YDFF continues to grow.

Sandra Evers-Manly, President of the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center stated, “We are excited with the continued growth of the festival and the students focus dealing with diverse issues.”

A vital component of the festival is the panels featuring professionals in the entertainment industry. These panels provide real-time real-life career information, experience, and learning. Set to provide mentorship and inside, by some of the best professionals in the television and film industries. This year’s festival will provide two different panels, with the topics to be announce in the coming week.

Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. BHERC programs include film festivals, mentoring, book signings, script readings, film and animation contests, scholarships, and other programs and special events.

BHERC invites young people from the US and across the globe, industry professionals, and the community to join us for this great festival of incredible films from our youth.

“This festival is presented annually to continue the BHERC mission to provide an outlet and opportunity for young filmmakers around the globe to share their stories about issues, challenges, and successes to a broad audience,” states BHERC YDFF Director Robert McCune. This is a powerful opportunity for everyone. Take the time to log in and learn, be inspired, moved, gain insight from the filmmakers and the films, as well as the industry-led panels.

Register online for the in-person event and virtual event at https://bherc.org/.

Admission: Festival Pass $10/Adults, $5/Youth & Seniors.

Please Note: films screen online at https://bherc.tv/.

For information about the BHERC YDFF festival, please contact Robert McCune, Director, BHERC Youth Diversity Film Festival at email: YDFF@bherc.org or by phone: (925) 727-6231. For information on all the festival offers additional details about BHERC and all its programs, visit our website at www.bherc.org.

Robert McCune/Stephene Johnson

(925) 727-6231/(323) 957-4656

mediapress@bherc.org

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0305-s2p-bherc-300dpi.jpg

