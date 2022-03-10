BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Some may say it’s because of breathtaking, rust-stained Red Mountain that sits in the heart of the metro area. Or maybe it’s the unique presence of coal, iron ore, and limestone in the soil that established the city’s rich history of mining and steel production. But those who live there know the true magic in The Magic City is found in its people and the diversity, culture, and creativity they embody. The city’s support for women and inclusion is why The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022) committee announced the selection of three exceptional black businesswomen – Kathy Boswell, Pam Cook, and Rashada LeRoy – to head the planning, promotion, and production of the international multi-sports event.



PHOTO CAPTION – From left: Pam Cook, chief marketing officer; Kathy Boswell, who serves as vice president of community relations and Rashada LeRoy, who is producing the opening and closing ceremonies (Pic: Amarr Croskey, The Birmingham Times)

A decision that couples The Magic City with a little Black Girl Magic to bring in an estimated economic impact of $256 million.

Read Birmingham Time’s article: “Meet The Most Prominent Team Behind The World Games 2022” – https://www.birminghamtimes.com/2022/03/meet-the-birmingham-dream-team-behind-the-world-games-2022/

Vice president of community relations for the Games, Kathy Boswell, oversees the recruitment of volunteers and spearheads several key programs; Pam Cook, director of multicultural marketing and community affairs for Coca-Cola UNITED’s Central Region, is the chief marketing officer; and Rashada LeRoy, alongside her company LRY Media Group, is producing the opening and closing ceremonies and managing The World Games Plaza. Together, these women are building a foundation for leading and leveraging an event of this magnitude.

“Birmingham is rich in history and progressive in inclusiveness,” said Cook. “Women, especially black women, are at the forefront of growth in the city. It’s humbling to work alongside these very talented ladies who refuse to compete with one another for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We’re ready to welcome the world to Birmingham.”

TWG 2022, an 11-day event, follows the Summer Olympic Games every four years. The 2022 event will mark the eleventh World Games and only the second time in history it is held on U.S. soil. In 1981, the first U.S. event took place in Santa Clara, CA. This year’s Games will be held in Birmingham from July 7-17, where over 600 medals will be awarded to more than 3,500 elite athletes. Sports fans will convene in Alabama and experience the magic and southern hospitality Birmingham is known for.

For more information about The World Games 2022, visit https://twg2022.com/thegames/.

Twitter @TWG2022

