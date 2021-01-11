ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions (ATS), a top ranked managed IT services provider headquartered in the Washington DC Region, is pleased to announce the CMMC-AB, has approved it as an RPO. This achievement officially marks the entry of ATS into the CMMC ecosystem and is part of the firm’s ongoing expansion of offerings to defense contractors and clients seeking assistance with CMMC.

“ATS is excited to join the CMMC-AB ecosystem and take this step in the CMMC Journey with our clients,” said Justin Weeks, a CMMC-AB Registered Practitioner, and Vice President of Cybersecurity & Compliance at ATS. “By assisting our customers in their preparation efforts to become CMMC Certified, we get to improve their Information Security posture, and contribute to the protection of The Defense Supply Chain.”

“We’ve been at the forefront of this emerging program for a while now,” said Don Sauer, Co-founder and CEO of ATS. “Throughout 2019 and 2020, we made significant investments in time, energy, effort and funds to ensure we can offer our clients the expert guidance and comprehensive services they need as CMMC takes center stage. Receiving the RPO designation from the CMMC-AB is formal recognition of those investments, efforts and most importantly, our readiness in helping others move forward. Many service providers are out there talking-the-talk as they say. One call to our CMMC team will clearly show that ATS walks-the-walk. Our team is excited to stand by our clients on this vital national journey towards a more secure and effective supply chain.”

About CMMC

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) provides a set of mandatory cybersecurity requirements across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and Defense Supply Chain (DSC). Contractors must meet the appropriate level of certification for their organization in order to handle Federal Contract information (FCI), Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), and to be awarded DoD contracts.

According to the CMMC-AB, RPOs are qualified as:

Aware — Employs staff trained in basic CMMC methodology.

Registered Practitioner Staffed — Offers non-certified consultative services.

Targeted — CMMC Assessment preparation.

Trusted — Bound by a professional code of conduct.

Meeting each of the above qualifications, Aligned Technology Solutions has officially become part of the CMMC ecosystem by the CMMC-AB granting this status, and continues to deliver cybersecurity solutions and services, helping organizations meet CMMC & NIST SP 800-171 requirements.

About Aligned Technology Solutions (ATS)

Since 2010 ATS has been helping organizations leverage and manage technology to grow and secure their businesses. ATS is an award-winning technology service provider delivering customized and comprehensive IT solutions for IT Outsourcing, Cybersecurity, Compliance, Cloud Solutions and Business Phone Systems. ATS is committed to providing world class customer service and best-of-breed technology solutions that provide our clients competitive advantage in their marketplace.

