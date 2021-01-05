MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Jan. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In 2020 Michael Moore challenged incumbent Democrat Ilhan Omar for Minnesota’s fifth congressional district. Moore was the only U.S. congressional candidate in the country facing both a Republican and Democratic candidate who received more than 9% of the general election vote. Today Moore’s campaign announced they will again challenge Omar.

According to the Associated Press, Moore Received 37,979 votes in 2020 (*Note 1). Moore ran with a message of helping provide professional guidance and experience for a district stricken with a serious leadership void.

Moore’s stunning debut into politics is impressive, taking into account he was competing in a field of candidates who raised and spent over 20 million dollars.

As a prominent business owner—born and raised in the 5th district, the 51-year-old Moore presents a uniquely non-partisan approach to problem-solving. With a platform of honest, fair, and responsive representation for all residents in the 5th district, including inclusive positions on social justice, income, housing, and economic equality.

A historical view of the 5th district shows transformative and enlightened representation by champions of inclusive and responsible politics. Moore seeks to foster community strength through partnerships and strategic reforms while working on dialing back the counter-productive and harmful hyper-partisan extremism.

Moore says, “We must stop allowing ourselves to be willingly complicit in this fake struggle of “us vs. them,” “good guys vs. bad guys.” This deliberately perpetrated illusion of a 2-party political system has been forced upon us by a political tag-team which no longer holds our interests as their highest priority.”

The Michael Moore for Congress campaign has a virtual and in-person campaign kickoff planned on February 5th, at their South Minneapolis HQ at 4600 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55407.

