The Cultural Center of Pompano Beach has announced a call-to-artists and nonprofit cultural organizations. The multidisciplinary venue, scheduled to open in early 2017, is seeking innovators in the visual and performing arts, digital and multi-media, music, dance, and theatre to become part of the Center's "cultural collective." These resident artists and nonprofits will collaborate on programming for the cultural center, which will be the crown jewel in Pompano Beach's exploding arts scene. The application process will be implemented in two phases.



For more details and submission forms please visit: http://www.ccpompano.org/.

“This is an amazing opportunity for artistic trailblazers to join forces to create the programming for an outstanding new cultural venue,” said Alyona Ushe, President & CEO of The Creatives, the nonprofit charged with programming and managing the venue. “The first phase of the call invites Pompano Beach and South Florida artists, performers and nonprofits who are seeking a new platform for expression. The second phase will extend the search nationally and internationally.”

The Cultural Center will house contemporary galleries which will exhibit progressive, world-class artists in addition to a flexible performance space that will range from 250 to 450 seats, showcasing renowned and emerging talent of all disciplines. The diverse multi-disciplinary, intergenerational educational programs will also offer hands-on lessons and workshops that foster the development of inventive minds and connect them to the existing creative community.

“The center is literally a blank canvas looking to be filled with dynamic visionaries who want to express, educate and intrigue,” continued Byron Swart, Curator for The Creatives. “Our mission is to bring the best emerging and acclaimed artists to this cultural center.”

For more information about all of the events, concerts, classes and art exhibitions in Pompano Beach, please visit http://www.PompanoBeachArts.org/.

