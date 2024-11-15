PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Nov. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simpson House recognizes Long-Term Care Awareness Month by showcasing the significant advancements in senior living that redefine traditional perceptions of nursing homes. Located in Philadelphia, Simpson House offers a vibrant community where older adults are empowered to live with dignity, independence, and joy, truly embodying the notion that it’s “not your grandmother’s typical nursing home.”



The landscape of long-term care has dramatically transformed over the past decade. With increasing demand for holistic care solutions, Simpson House has embraced a person-directed approach, tailoring care plans to meet each resident’s unique needs and preferences. Gone are the sterile, hospital-like environments; instead, their skilled nursing community features warm, inviting spaces that feel like home.

Simpson House serves as a community for both older adults who require skilled nursing care and those seeking an independent lifestyle. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities, from a fully equipped fitness center and art studio to an intimate pub, theater, and multiple dining venues. The campus also features a beautiful chapel, providing a serene setting for spiritual reflection.

As a designated historical landmark, the community is charming–it is where the new meets the traditional, its spaces are warm and cozy, its older apartments are eclectic and interesting, and the newer apartments are spacious and relevant to today’s older adults.

Central to their mission is providing services for older adults to thrive in an engaging environment that promotes resident well-being. Unlike the isolated nursing homes of the past, Simpson House organizes regular events that unite residents and families, enhancing social connections and supporting emotional health. Guided by a vision to innovate in delivering exceptional, person-directed care and services, Simpson House prioritizes the independence of older adults, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to thrive.

Life at Simpson House is enriched with a wide range of activities that support social connection and emotional well-being. Beyond traditional arts and crafts, Simpson House offers art studios where residents explore painting, drawing, and creative projects that encourage self-expression. The community also supports active lifestyles with gardening clubs, fitness programs, and volunteer opportunities, giving residents ways to stay physically engaged and socially connected. Many continue to contribute to practice their professional fields or take on new volunteer roles, supporting their social, emotional, and physical health in an environment designed for fulfillment at every stage of life.

Simpson House takes dining to a new level, offering a restaurant-style experience that brings residents flexibility, choice, and exceptional quality. Moving beyond pre-packaged meals, they feature chef-driven menus with diverse, fresh, and nutritious options. A highlight of the dining program is their authentic Hibachi grill where residents enjoy Asian-inspired dishes prepared to order right in front of you. Residents enjoy a true restaurant atmosphere and meals crafted to accommodate various tastes and dietary needs.

Simpson House exemplifies the shift from institutionalized living toward Life Plan Communities where older adults can maintain their independence while accessing a full continuum of care. As the population ages—10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day—the demand for high-quality, supportive care continues to grow. Their commitment as a non-profit organization is to prioritize the well-being of residents above financial gain, reinvesting resources to enhance their lives.

At a time when senior care is a pressing issue both locally and nationally, Simpson House leads by example, redefining skilled nursing as a space where older adults can flourish—not merely exist. Their mission promotes dignity, choice, and quality of life in every aspect of service.

Simpson House invites the public to visit and witness firsthand how they are reshaping the future of senior care in Philadelphia. Join them in celebrating this new era of long-term care that emphasizes compassion, connection, and community.

Simpson invites prospective residents 62+ to join an upcoming event:

Holiday Centerpiece Workshop on November 21: Create festive floral arrangements in a fun, social setting.

on November 21: Create festive floral arrangements in a fun, social setting. Simpson House: Community Living 101 Webinar on December 4: Discover why people from all walks of life love the vibrant lifestyle and exceptional value of living at Simpson House.

on December 4: Discover why people from all walks of life love the vibrant lifestyle and exceptional value of living at Simpson House. Simpson House: Festival of Trees Mingle & Jingle on December 13: Enjoy holiday refreshments, music by our choir, and a chance to mingle with residents and team members.

For more information and to RSVP (space is limited), please visit: https://simpsonliving.org/about/

About Simpson:

Since 1865, Simpson has strived to build communities and services for older adults to thrive. Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Philadelphia area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit family of services consisting of three Life Plan Communities (also known as Continuing Care Retirement Communities, or CCRCs): Simpson House, Simpson Meadows, and Jenner’s Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II, and Simpson Midtown, as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. They have been dedicated to offering the highest level of lifestyle and care available in beautiful, dignified, and spiritual settings.

