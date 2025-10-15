LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In a timely response to the growing mental health crisis among successful entrepreneurs, wealth management veteran Mark Fujiwara has released “Beyond the Hustle: Finding Higher Purpose After the Exit” (ISBN: 978-1964377582 [ebook]; 978-1964377575 [paperback]; 978-1964377568 [hardcover] Legacy Launch Pad Publishing).



Image caption: “Beyond the Hustle: Finding Higher Purpose After the Exit,” by Mark Fujiwara.

This unprecedented collection of raw, revealing interviews pulls back the curtain on what really happens after the champagne toast, as high-achieving business founders navigate the unexpected void left by selling their companies—often discovering their most meaningful work lies ahead.

“Through these candid conversations with successful entrepreneurs who’ve exited their companies, we discover that financial achievement often leads to an unexpected identity crisis,” says author Mark Fujiwara. “This book brings to light the stories that aren’t typically shared – the struggle to find meaning when the business that defined you is suddenly gone.”

The book emerged from Fujiwara’s observations as a wealth management professional working with high-net-worth entrepreneurs who, despite their financial success, struggled with purpose and mental health after their exits. The interview collection reveals common patterns of isolation, depression and anxiety that often follow a business sale, while also highlighting paths to renewal and higher purpose.

Each interview offers a raw, unfiltered look at the entrepreneurial journey from startup to exit and beyond. The conversations with mental health practitioners provide complementary perspectives on innovative treatment approaches beyond traditional medication, offering hope and practical direction for those navigating similar transitions.

“This isn’t another business book telling entrepreneurs how to exit – it’s an honest exploration of what happens after the exit,” Fujiwara explains. “By sharing these diverse experiences through intimate interviews, I hope to normalize conversations around entrepreneurial mental health and show that there are many paths to finding meaning beyond business success.”

“Beyond the Hustle” features conversations with such notable entrepreneurs as Spiritual Gangster founder Ian Lopatin and Melissa & Doug Toys co-founder Melissa Bernstein. The foreword is written by TOMS Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie. All openly discuss their struggles with such issues as depression and addiction as well as their experiences finding new purpose.

“Beyond the Hustle” is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online booksellers.

About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:

Legacy Launch Pad is the leading book publisher for entrepreneurs who want to build authority and leave a legacy. The company has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors whose books have been featured on such shows as Today and Good Morning America as well as in publications like The New York Times and USA Today. For more information, visit https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

News Source: Legacy Launch Pad Publishing