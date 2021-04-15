OAK HILL, W.Va., April 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACE Adventure Resort kicked off the New River Gorge National Park rafting season with their first rafting trip on Friday, March 26, 2021. Last year brought a welcomed increase in outdoor recreational activities such as rafting, climbing, mountain biking, as more Americans turned to outdoor vacations and reduced or eliminated foreign travel in response to the global pandemic.

Also, late in 2020, legislation was passed that designated the New River Gorge as our country’s newest national park. Due to these factors, ACE Adventure Resort and other area outfitters expect to see an even greater increase in guest visitation than last year.

Bryant Baker, a River Operations Manager and Raft Guide at ACE Adventure Resort is eager to kick off the season: “Springtime is always exciting! The weather starts changing, the days get a little longer, and we all get psyched to take folks out on some amazing whitewater in the Gorge. As far as the national park status goes, I think it will pique more interest for people who have yet to visit the New River Gorge, but there are plenty who have already experienced how special this place is.”

He adds, “The 2021 rafting season is about to kick off and we’re excited to facilitate world class whitewater adventures in the country’s newest national park, sharing this place with both first timers and those excited to come back for more.”

ACE is looking forward to a booming rafting season and is excited about introducing whitewater rafting to a wider audience. In preparation for the summer an aerial park has been constructed as well as completing renovations to the Lost Paddle Bar and Grill, expanding the ACE Adventure Waterpark, building additional hiking trails, and campsites. ACE Adventure Resort looks forward to welcoming new guests and the first rafting trip of the season.

For additional information on rafting trips visit https://aceraft.com/ or call 800-787-3982.

