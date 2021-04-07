LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “The Leafwing” (ISBN: 978-0981660233), by author Deborah Copeland, is a new YA fantasy novel that is making waves on the YA Fantasy charts. With a book trailer that lives up to the high-intensity drama and mythological thrill as the novel, it certainly is a great fantasy book to immerse yourself in.

Fourteen-year-old Amelia Ricci goes to school every day thinking that everything is normal. Same faces. Same friends. Same boring city. Soon she discovers that something is a bit off; that a pack of recluse Tony Hawk wannabes aren’t really human. But the scary part is only she can see them. She’s the only one who knows their secret. Things start to get really complicated because while she’s watching them, they’re watching her … at midnight, at dusk, even in her dreams.

“A delightful mixture of mythological creatures with a fresh twist set in an ordinary city with lots of funny and cool characters. If Twilight and The Lightning Thief had a baby, it would be The Leafwing,” says F. Dominguez, Amazon’s Top Reviewer.

“THE BEST BOOK TRAILER OF 2020!” — FILM 14.

“At a time when the global pandemic seems to have no end in sight many teens are escaping; they’re reading more, specifically YA Fantasy,” says author Deborah Copeland.

SUMMARY:

“The Leafwing” by Deborah J. Copeland

Publication Date: July 21, 2020

ASIN: 2940162539742

ISBN: 978-0981660233

404 pages

Published by Crown Royal Books

The Leafwing is a YA Fantasy novel for teens aged 12+

Available at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Deborah J. Copeland is the author of “The Leafwing and The Kids at Latimer High.” She grew up on Hering Avenue in the North Bronx. Gifted as a child Debbie has been writing short stories, novellas, plays, and poetry since the age of seven. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California where she is working on the second book in “THE LEAFWING” trilogy.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/bQQ3RPzqaQw

She blogs at https://www.deborahcopeland.com.

Follow her on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleafwing/

