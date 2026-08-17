ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading affordability intelligence platform, today announced that Brad Cardwell, vice president of sales and business development, has been named to The Mortgage Collaborative’s (TMC) Partner Advisory Council. The council brings together TMC’s preferred partners to promote fair, transparent and efficient practices through open dialogue and coordinated initiatives.



Image caption: Brad Cardwell of Down Payment Resource.

“The mortgage market is challenging right now, and lenders need partners who are committed to helping them find solutions, not just sell products,” said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of DPR. “Brad stepping up to serve on TMC’s Partner Advisory Council reflects exactly that commitment. We are proud to deepen our work with TMC and to be a resource for lenders navigating affordability challenges in this environment.”

“We are pleased to welcome Brad Cardwell to the Partner Advisory Council and grateful for his willingness to contribute his time and expertise to this important work,” said Jodi Hall, president and CEO of TMC. “In a market where affordability is the defining challenge for so many borrowers, having Down Payment Resource as an engaged partner and a voice at the table strengthens our ability to bring meaningful solutions to our lender partners.”

DPR joined TMC in 2023 as a preferred partner and provides its affordability intelligence software to TMC members at a discounted rate, giving lenders across the cooperative network access to DPR’s database of more than 2,700 down payment programs nationwide.

DPR’s platform embeds program eligibility, benefit amounts and compliance documentation directly into lender workflows, including through an integration with Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology, reducing the operational friction that has historically made down payment assistance origination challenging at scale. DPR’s analysis of declined loan volume finds that approximately 35% of loans declined for debt-to-income or cash-to-close constraints could have been funded with the right program in place, representing recoverable volume from borrowers already in a lender’s workflow.

ABOUT DOWN PAYMENT RESOURCE:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the mortgage industry’s affordability intelligence platform, operationalizing down payment programs at scale for lenders, MLSs and API users. Its embedded intelligence helps automate program eligibility, decisioning and delivery, connecting homebuyers with the assistance they need through a national database of over 2,700 programs. DPR’s technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, two of the largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://www.downpaymentresource.com/.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Down Payment Resource

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Down Payment Resource