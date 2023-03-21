BUFFALO, N.Y., March 21, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage automation software and application programming interfaces (APIs), today announced The Mortgage Firm, a Florida-based independent retail mortgage lender with branches located throughout the U.S., has selected its streamlined point-of-sale (POS) platform LiteSpeed to power its application process and deliver a superior borrower experience at the initial point of contact.



“As a growth-minded organization, The Mortgage Firm is deeply committed to curating a best-in-class tech stack that empowers our loan officers to focus on the borrower experience and provides a distinct competitive advantage in today’s market,” said The Mortgage Firm President Todd Pierson. “Having partnered with LenderLogix for more than three years, we’ve seen the tremendous impact QuickQual and Fee Chaser have had on our operations, so the decision to add LiteSpeed to the mix was an easy one. The ability to implement the system within days versus months, LenderLogix’s ongoing, live customer support and it’s seamless integration with Encompass® only reinforces our decision.”

Leveraging LiteSpeed and QuickQual at the front end of its origination process ensures an easy transition for The Mortgage Firm’s borrowers from application to approval letter. Once the borrowers move from application to the underwriting phase, Fee Chaser extends the value derived from LiteSpeed and QuickQual through the seamless collection of up-front costs, such as appraisal fees, within the same operating environment. As a result, The Mortgage Firm can deliver a consistent, modern, streamlined experience from the first point of contact through application to complement the high-touch service its loan officers provide.

“The competitive forces working against independent mortgage lenders are as strong as ever. For a lender like The Mortgage Firm that is continuing to grow in a down market, borrower experience must be the key differentiator from both a new business and a recruitment standpoint,” said LenderLogix Founder and CEO Patrick O’Brien. “The term ‘best-in-class’ gets thrown around quite a bit, but this concept sits at the core of both LenderLogix and The Mortgage Firm. Our shared goal of delivering superior technology and customer service has made this partnership especially fruitful, and we are honored that The Mortgage Firm has doubled down on this relationship entrusting LiteSpeed to serve as the gateway to its borrower relationships.”

About LenderLogix:

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today’s mortgage lenders. The company’s suite of products addresses the speed at which today’s real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.

